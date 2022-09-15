Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz says that General Elections will be held at the proper time

ISLAMABAD: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz says that General Elections will be held at the proper time, BOL News reported on Thursday.

After her appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), spoke to the media and claimed that Imran Khan is chaos and that the enemies of Pakistan funded him. “This person (Imran Khan) was given the task to destroy Pakistan and its Institutions by giving him dollars. The economy of Pakistan was brought to the brink of destruction because of him,” Maryam added.

She said that Imran Khan is responsible for the country’s crisis, while no one is safe from his temptation.

“Five billion were collected for the flood affectees on social media and are being distributed on social media too. Imran Khan only goes for a photo session in helicopters.”

She said that the federal government is trying to assist the flood victims. “Shahbaz Sharif has no government in any province but he is going to every province,” she added.

Furthermore, she stated that the current government is working hard to get the economy back on track, adding that Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default.

Maryam went on to say that elections should be held on their own timetable and that no “foreign funder” should have the power to impose their will.

She also voiced concern about the growth in electricity rates and asked the government to be more accommodating to citizens.