Equal access to judicial system necessary for governance: CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has emphasized on equal access to the judiciary for all segments to ensure governance and rule of law in the country.

The Chief Justice was addressing the closing session of the 9th International Judicial Conference, organized by the Law and Justice Commission at the apex court building. The conference was attended by international experts and judges from several countries around the world.

CJP Bandial welcomed the participants and said several ideas for improving the justice system have been raised during the conference. He said an idea has been given to promote ​​Alternate Deputy Resolution (ADR) for quick resolution of disputes, and maximum use of modern technology for hearing cases.

He said that the Supreme Court has decided thousands of cases with the help of video link technology which has reduced expenses incurred on the case.

The Chief Justice said that there is a need for training police and prosecution to expedition the disposal of cases. He said all Supreme Court registries and principal cases will be centralized.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial said that the court is determined to protect the rights of the deprived class to ensure the rule of law can in Pakistan. He emphasized having equal access to the judiciary for a prosperous nation.

“Government and judiciary will have to adopt ADR, while police and prosecution will also have to improve their performance and cooperation.”

He said that for the improvement of the justice system, the judiciary and the bar also have to improve their legal knowledge. He said women comprise fifty percent of our population and have to be included in decision-making, given a bigger role in all sectors, and increased representation in the judiciary.

He also said that the world system is based on merit and it necessary to solve problems including population growth and climate change.

“Justice Qazi Faez Isa drew attention to solving problems with the spirit of Islam. He rightly said that we need to remember our forgotten traditions. Rule of law is the solution for a developed Pakistan.”

CJP Bandial said that for governance, everyone needs to have equal access to the courts, police and prosecution need to improve cooperation, and judiciary and bar should familiarize themselves with modern legal knowledge and technology.

He added that it is imperative to include women in executive, legislative, and judicial decision-making to prevent incidents of violence against women.

