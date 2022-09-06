EU officials visit relief camp in Thatta, assess flood situation

THATTA: A delegation of European Union officials on Tuesday different flood relief camps to assess the situation and damages from the devastating floods.

EU officials Filippo Ortolani from Italy and Ms Adarve Ortega Palma from Spain along with Deputy Country Director of Action Against Hunger Pakistan (ACF) Zulfiqar Mithani visited the relief camps.

The delegation visited Sache Dino Shaikh village of Mirpur Sakro Taluka in Thatta district to assess the flood situation and damages as a result of the natural disaster. They also visited a relief camp established at Baghar Panha Band and met and listened to the local people who had experienced the deadly waters,

The EU delegation, which was briefed by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) officials and ACF officials, stressed on building climate resilience all over the world.

SRSO is implementing the project “Strengthening Resilience of Populations Vulnerable to Recurrent Disasters and Emergencies in Sindh” in collaboration with the ACF with the financial support of the Humanitarian Aid Department of the European Commission (ECHO) in Thatta district.

The overall objective of the project is to support communities and local institutions to prepare for and respond to emergencies and disasters.

