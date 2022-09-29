Dr. Yasmin Rashid said world admires PTI’s Sehat Sahulat Programme but unfortunately PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wants to stop this people’s welfare facility.

LAHORE-Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the world admires Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Sehat Sahulat Programme but unfortunately Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to stop this people’s welfare facility.

While addressing a press conference at DGPR, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “It hurt her that in the audio leaks of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she was advising her uncle to stop the health card, I was shocked to hear this.”

She said that every citizen has the right to get free health facilities and it is also the responsibility of the state. She said more than 2.2 million people availed of Sehat Sahulat card facilities across Punjab so far.

She said about 0.4million dialysis were performed through health card while 150,000 eye surgeries were also done in the province.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that in October 2015, health card was first started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after that Nawaz Sharif also started giving the card. She said that 90 percent of the people of Punjab are hardly able to get complete treatment, whereas, in March 2022, 30 million families had been provided health care facilities.

She said that Maryam Nawaz has any idea how many families have availed this card facility and added that more than 2.2 million families have availed of the health card facility.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said efforts are underway to provide better facilities to people. She said people can avail the treatment of cancer and chemotherapy facilities through this card.