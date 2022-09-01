Ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani fell off stage while talking to flood victims

This is the common thing that happens to any politician on the stage.

In past Maryam Nawaz and Imran khan faced this situation too.

Former PM said flooding ruined impoverished people’s homes.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, ex-PM, fell off a stage Thursday while talking to flood victims in Punjab’s Rajanpur district. The video is here below. This is a common thing that happens to any politician on the stage. Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz, and many other politicians faced this situation..

On a video of the bad thing that happened, ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani is giving a speech to the flood victims when the stage falls, causing him to trip.

But the leader of the PPP didn’t stop. He stood on the broken stage and kept talking.

During his speech, the former prime minister said that heavy flooding has caused poor people’s homes to be destroyed.

Gillani said that a road needed to be built from D.G. Khan to Fazilpur and Rajanpur. He asked the government to make a special policy for flood victims.

A day earlier, while talking to flood victims in Rajanpur, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also fell off a table. The leader of the PML-N fell off a table she was standing on, but she was not hurt.

