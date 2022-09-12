ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his appreciation for Canadian solidarity and assistance for rescue and relief efforts after the devastating floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Singh Sajjan, who called on him.

He thanked Harjit Singh for his visit during such trying times when Pakistan was battling the effects of devastating floods, that caused extensive damage and suffering.

The PM apprised him that over 1300 lives had been lost; over 33 million people displaced; over four million acres of crops destroyed; while 800,000 livestock had perished, severely impacting livelihood of families. Damages ran into tens of billions of dollars, he added.

Also Read Int’l community’s vital support to overcome flood losses, PM tells French envoy ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underscored that the scale...

Advertisement

He underscored that Pakistan contributed less than 1% to global carbon emissions, but was among the most vulnerable countries affected by the climate change, as was evident from recent climate events and the unprecedented floods.

Highlighting the government’s engagement with the rescue and relief efforts, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that continued international support, solidarity, and assistance will be required for the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase as well.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Canadian government for assistance in the projects relating to women’s economic empowerment, sustainable economic growth and health sectors.

The prime minister noted that going forward Pakistan will pursue build back better strategy. Pakistan required experts and technical assistance for rebuilding climate-resilient infrastructure that can withstand the disastrous effects of natural calamities in future, he added.

Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan expressed condolences for the flood victims and stated that the Canadian government would support Pakistan to help mitigate disastrous impacts of these floods and climate change.