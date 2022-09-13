Experts warns of widespread diseases in flood-hit areas

As the number of cases of diarrhea, dehydration, respiratory infections, malaria, dengue, and skin problems increases at the healthcare camps

KARACHI: As the number of cases of diarrhea, dehydration, respiratory infections, malaria, dengue, and skin problems increases at the healthcare camps in the flood-affected areas, experts have warned of widespread diseases if the living conditions and healthcare needs of the flood victims are not managed timely.

The new spell of rain may not only add misery to the flood victims but also interrupt ongoing healthcare services, said a statement by the Aga Khan University’s Flood Response Task Force led by Dr. Adil Haider, Dean of AKU Medical College, and Dr. Shahid Shafi, Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Better living conditions, healthy food, clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, and mosquito control should be the top priority in the relief work, said the statement.

Another concern is the health of pregnant women. The United Nations Population Fund has estimated that over 650,000 pregnant women are in urgent need of maternal health services, whose lives can be improved by proving them with timely care, they stressed.

AKU’s healthcare camps and mobile units in the flood-affected areas have provided care to over 52,000 people in 18 districts of Sindh and Balochistan, including Matiari, Thatta, Dadu, Badin, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze, Karachi, Lasbella, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, and Jafferabad.

Out of 52,000 people who visited the camps, 15,000 were women, including 1,650 pregnant women, and 13,000 children under five. Over 3,700 children received routine vaccination.

AKU task force is working with the federal and provincial governments, local authorities, and partners to mobilise medical experts and resources from the University’s sites and hospitals.

It is also organising free capacity-building sessions for healthcare workers serving in the affected areas, which are attended by over 4,000 participants from around the country.

The University is collecting funds to support the healthcare camps, including Rs 6 million donated by faculty, staff, and students.