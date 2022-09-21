Farmers call off protest after assurance of meeting PM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad called off their protest on Wednesday after receiving assurances of meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari to address their grievances.

A large number of farmers staged a protest in F-9 Park against the rise in electricity tariffs and inflation. The protestors threatened to march towards D-Chowk and protest in front of parliament if their demands were not fulfilled. However, they were stopped at Mehran Gate of the park and not allowed to move forward.

Focal Person Kissan Ittehad Chaudhry Altaf Chatta said they have handed over their demands to the authorities. He said their first and foremost demand is to reduce electricity rates.

He said the power tariff during PTI’s era was around Rs 8:45 per unit and the government has increased it to Rs 15.57 per unit. He said due to the high cost of electricity, it became difficult for farmers to irrigate their crops and pay electricity bills.

He added that prices of urea fertilizer increased from Rs 1750 per bag to Rs 2750 per bag. He said due to the incompetence of the administration, black marketing of fertilizer has surged prices to Rs 3,000 per bag.

He further said DAP fertilizer is out of reach of the farmer and the price per bag is hovering around Rs 13,000 per bag. He expressed concern that if the present government does not subsidize fertilizer prices, it will be difficult to grow the wheat crop.

He said the government should take our legitimate demands seriously. He reaffirmed that the farmers will not return from Islamabad until their demands are accepted.

The protesting farmers are also demanding compensation for the damage caused by the recent rains. They urged the government to reduce the power tariff, provide subsidies on fertilizers and diesel, and abolish taxes on agricultural machinery and tractors.

The farmers entered Islamabad earlier on Wednesday which affected the traffic system of the federal capital. Traffic jams were witnessed at Srinagar Highway, Sector G-9, G-10 and Ninth Avenue.

Meeting with PM

Later Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah held negotiations with the farmers and ensured to arrange a meeting with the prime minister for addressing their issues.

According to the Interior Ministry spokesperson, the negotiations between representatives of Kissan Ittehad and Rana Sanaullah took place at Minister’s Official Residence.

The negotiations were successful and the leaders committed to call off their protest on the condition that their meeting with prime minister will be arranged on his return.

The minister thanked the leaders of Kissan Ittehad for honouring the commitment and calling off the protest. The meeting of with the prime minister on September 28.

