Farmers marching towards capital against inflation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad will demonstrate a protest in the Red Zone of the capital against inflation in the country. The farmers have started to gather at the Chakri Interchange, BOL News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a huge number of farmers have gathered to demonstrate in protest against the current incumbent government. Moreover, more rallies will meet at the Chakri Interchange and the farmers will move ahead to the capital by today.

As per the details, the farmers are raising slogans against the government for inflation, and the leaders of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad are making speeches to address the farmers about their plans and the effects of hyperinflation. The protest is led by Khalid Khokhar, who is the president of Pakistan’s Kissan Ittehad.

According to the details, the farmers are demanding subsidies on electricity, urea, sprays, and other useful items for cultivation and agriculture.

The farmers will move ahead to the Express chowk, Blue Area, to demonstrate the protest at 4 PM. Different rallies from the cities of Pakistan are approaching the Chakri Interchange to record their protest.

The federal government, on the other hand, has placed containers around the Red Zone to limit the protestors. Islamabad police are also active and have placed police personnel around the capital to face any situation if the protests start to get violent.