Karachi-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan started after the incumbent government came into power.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his statement on the social networking site Twitter, said that despite the agreement with the IMF, the value of the rupee is continuously decreasing, the reason for this is that the smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan started during the present government tenure

“Today there is a difference of 10 rupees between the interbank and the market rate.”

“At the start of business today, the dollar has become 224 rupees after increasing by 58 paise in interbank.”

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said that despite the IMF programme, the federal government is unable to manage the national economy.

He said Imran Khan and his colleagues were sidelines and now the people are also pushed to the wall. “People are paying the price of fulfilling the wishes of foreign masters,” Hammad Azhar said.