Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Pakistan is an Islamic country and legislations are carried out on the basis of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, adding that Pakistan’s Constitution stands on four pillars.

He said this while addressing a condolence reference held in the memory of late Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Ata Ullah Mengal organized by the Balochistan National Party on Sunday.

“I still say the democracy has been continuously weakened day by day. Because we have become self-interested politicians. We have to look at our mistakes too,” he said.

Fazl recalled that Sardar Ata Ullah Mengal had old friendship with his father Mufti Mahmud.

The participation of the people in the state system is in the Constitution, he observed.

Pakistan is a federal country with four unites. The fourth pillar is the supremacy of the parliament and the constitution-making will be done by the elected representatives of the people, the PDM chief said.

He maintained, “Today, the largest ruling coalition in the history of Pakistan will have to sit together to sour out resolution of the problems being confronted by the country.”

He said that he had to go to China for CPEC projects as the country was in such a situation where the Chinese leadership was worried about the launch of the CPEC projects and they said that how such big projects could be started as there was an anarchy in the country.

He maintained that those who support the CPEC are the enemies of USA and those who oppose the CPEC are the friends of the USA.

The Maulana said if they develop trade ties with India so they have to see the interests of the country at first, adding there should be good relations with Iran and Afghanistan.

“Iran is our good neighbour but she is also being monitored,” he observed, adding that better relations between Pakistan and Iran are talked about and not allowed.

He further said that the governments in the world are established on the basis of coercion.