FIA again summons PTI KP minister in funding case

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has once again summoned PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the funding case.

The provincial minister appeared before FIA Peshawar in the funding case on Tuesday. The federal agency asked him questions about the sources of funding and bank accounts of the party.

Shaukat Yousafzai will again appear at the FIA Peshawar office on Wednesday, September 14, at 10 AM and submit a written reply.

The PTI leader also appeared in the FIA’s Peshawar office on Tuesday. Speaking to the media before his appearance, Yousafzai had said that he respects all state institutions and will appear whenever he is summoned.

He said former KP governor Shah Farman and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have already appeared before the FIA. He added that he has done no wrongdoing.

Last week, former speaker national assembly and PTI leader Asad Qaiser appeared before the FIA in the funding case in Peshawar. He is accused of running two PTI accounts in his name with foreign transactions.

During the probe, Qaiser was given a questionnaire in which was asked to provide the details of his personal bank accounts and his source of income.

He was asked to provide the main reasons for opening the bank accounts and whether he received any transaction from a foreign company and if the accounts were declared in the documents submitted to the ECP. The questionnaire also inquired who operated the accounts and signed cheques.

Qaiser was also asked to submit his income tax returns. He was also asked to provide information when he joined the PTI and his main source of income back.

Qaiser said that he would answer all these questions after consulting his legal team. He reportedly spent 40 minutes at the FIA office.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict in the PTI foreign funding case. It stated that the PTI received prohibited funding from foreign countries.

