Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi and took the laptops and mobile phones of the senator and his wife into custody.

FIA officials remained at the residence of the PTI senator for about an hour and seized the laptops.

The sources said that the raid was carried out with regard to the foreign funding case.

The FIA functionaries also took all USBs recovered during the raid along with them.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the FIA raid on Senator Niazi’s residence, adding that the imported government was trying to push the party leadership with the wall. He warned that they would have to pay the price of their actions.

Imran said that the PDM government went disappointed and even they got the PTI telethon’s transmission blacked out.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail condemned the FIA raid and said that such pressure tactics could not suppress their passions for Imran Khan and PTI.

Ismail said the PTI would stand by the Senator and his family in this difficult time.

Former ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Babar Awan and former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Surri lambasted the imported government and said that the PML-N and its allies were totally confused and frightened to see the popularity of Imran Khan and PTI.