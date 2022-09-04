Finance Minister Miftah wants nation to live within its means

Govt decides to seek assistance from financial institutions for rehabilitation of flood victims
On behalf of the government, the report of the Ministry of Planning,...
Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that the nation has to live within its current national resources by which the government can move towards self-reliance.
The Minister said that the damage in this flood is estimated at 10 billion dollars, which can help the rehabilitation of the flood victims.
Import payments should equal dollar inflows, which means curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Miftah Ismail said in an interview with Bloomberg News at his home in Karachi.
“I want to see a Pakistan that lives within its means,” the Finance Minister told adding, nothing can happen in one year, but we can start”.
