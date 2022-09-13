SWAT: At least five people including an Aman Committee member and two police officials were killed in remote-controlled bomb blast in Swat on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Swat Zahid Marwat said Aman Committee member Idress Khan was also among the deceased.

According to Rescue 1122, the dead bodies were shifted to civil hospital Kabal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has strongly condemned the incident and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

He directed the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present the report of incident and take quick action against the culprits.

On September 12, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had conducted a raid and arrested a suspect allegedly plotting to blow up a railway track in Malir, Bol News had reported.

According to reports, police had received a tip-off over terror bombings and an alleged plot to blow up a railway track. Police had conducted an operation near the railway track in Sukhan, Malir and arrested a suspect.

The accused was identified as Nadir Ali Leghari, who was a member of a proscribed terror outfit. Police had also recovered a railway track blasting bomb from his possession. His accomplices had managed to escape from the scene when police arrived.

DIG CTD Asif Ejaz Sheikh had said the action was taken against the terrorist after receiving a tip-off. He had said a case had been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On September 10, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and a federal agency had conducted a joint operation and arrested a terrorist affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Metroville, SITE area.

According to CTD spokesman, the arrested terrorist identified as Muhammad Shah alias Dung, alias Talha, alias Muhammad Ali, had come to Karachi to form a network in the city. Police recovered a pistol, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

The accused was also wanted by CTD Peshawar for his involvement in terrorist activities. He was trained militant and belonged to Tariq Geedar Group of the banned TTP.

Police had said the suspect haed confessed his involvement in attacks on law enforcement agencies in tribal areas while further investigations will be conducted to ascertain his criminal activities.