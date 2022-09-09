Flights carrying flood relief aid from US land in Rawalpindi, Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: First of the two flights from the USA carrying flood relief assistance arrived at Nur Khan Base, Rawalpindi, on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the humanitarian assistance from the USA with warmth and gratitude.

The second relief assistance flight from the USA landed at Sukkur Airport.

United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres on Friday visited the National Food Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) where he was briefed about the flood situation in the country, he is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the National Flood Response Coordination Center. He, while visiting the center said that measures must be taken to deal with the challenges of climate change in the country.

He also paid tribute to those working for the flood victims in the calamity-hit areas and said that a flood is a natural disaster that can be avoided by taking measures on time.

“Pakistan is among the countries that are facing the challenges of climate change, more steps have to be taken to deal with the challenges of climate change,” he added.

Antonio Guterres while appreciating the hospitality to Afghan refugees said that the country is very close to his heart and the purpose of his visit is to communicate with the victims and the public.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the international community to extend massive support to Pakistan as the country battled immense floods.

The UN Secretary-General flanked by PM Shehbaz Sharif at a joint presser held here at the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC), said the world needed to amplify its assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the natural disaster.

PM Sharif and Secretary-General Guterres visited the NFRCC where they were given a briefing about the situation of floods across the country.

The UN Secretary-General besides urging support for flood relief assistance also emphasized debt support for Pakistan to help the country overcome numerous challenges including economic stability.