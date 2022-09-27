PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi while talking to the media in Karachi said that a person(Ishaq Dar) destroyed Pakistan economically and fled to London in the Prime Minister’s plane.

KARACHI: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that the flood water is not being removed just to ask for more aid.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi while talking to the media in Karachi said that a person(Ishaq Dar) destroyed Pakistan economically, that person lied and fled to London in the Prime Minister’s plane.

He said that finance minister Miftah Ismail is a small money launderer but he(Ishaq Dar) is a big money launderer. He said Ishaq Dar became witness on Nawaz Sharif’s money laundering.

Ali Zaidi said that the local government election date of Karachi including Sindh has been postponed again. He said the Sindh government imposes its own tax and there is a tax on everything, now they will impose tax even talking and breathing.

President of PTI Sindh said that none of the roads in Karachi are good, garbage is not picked up and load shedding in continue. He said provincial government should take taxes but make it possible for human life to be lived.

He said that more than 50 per cent of Pakistan’s revenue is collected from Karachi. He said Murtaza Wahab is shedding crocodile’s tears.

The former federal minister said that PPP has been in government in Sindh for 15 years but no any civic issue of city resolved yet.

Ali Zaidi further said that Karachi was destroyed and water is not being removed intentionally to get more aid.