Floods in Pakistan 2022: Pakistan’s biggest Telethon by BOL TV network

Bol TV Network has organized Pakistan’s biggest Telethon to raise funds for flood victims. Bol media held a segment where the public can support people in affected areas.

Senior anchorperson Summaiya Rizwan lead the transmission while a large number of personalities from social workers, businessmen, politicians, and celebrities joined the show.

Guest speaker Zafar Abbas from JDC Foundation and businessman Adeel Malik joined the show.

People from across Pakistan and around the world have donated over Rs 10,000,000 for flood relief. Viewers can call to make their contribution on 0213-5091437.

