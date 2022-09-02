Floods Update: Pakistan faces catastrophic flooding as relief operation continues

Pakistan is facing cataclysmic floods after unprecedented monsoon rainfall this year. The floods have affected nearly one-third of the country including Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and south Punjab.

The floods have displaced more than 33 million people and damaged more than 1.4 million houses. The death has increased to 1290 while over 12,588 people have been injured. More than 736,000 animals have been killed in the catastrophe.

Pakistan has asked the international community for humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. Many friendly countries including UAE, Qatar, China, and Turkiye have dispatched aid. Pakistan Army has also launched a massive relief and rescue operation to help the flood victims.