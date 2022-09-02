Floods Update: Pakistan faces catastrophic flooding as relief operation continues

Pakistan is facing cataclysmic floods after unprecedented monsoon rainfall this year. The floods have affected nearly one-third of the country including Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and south Punjab.
The floods have displaced more than 33 million people and damaged more than 1.4 million houses. The death has increased to 1290 while over 12,588 people have been injured. More than 736,000 animals have been killed in the catastrophe.
Pakistan has asked the international community for humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. Many friendly countries including UAE, Qatar, China, and Turkiye have dispatched aid. Pakistan Army has also launched a massive relief and rescue operation to help the flood victims.
Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325
The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 325 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province In the last 24 hours, 02 people were reported dead 65,000 houses were completely demolished and 120,000 were minorly affected due to floods Due to torrential rains, more than 500,000 cattle were also killed QUETTA: The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 325 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province. In the last...
Saudi Arabia's KS Relief distributes relief goods in flood-hit areas
ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) continued its relief activities and distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Sindh. Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief has been busy in providing relief assistance in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to help the affected people cope with the devastation. According to Saudi state media, around 2,130 food baskets, 37 tents, and 260 mosquito nets were distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Mianwali districts in Punjab...
UN chief to arrange donors’ conference for flood victims: PM
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had assured to arrange a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people of Pakistan. The prime minister chaired a meeting via video link to review relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood hit areas of the country. The meeting was attended by federal ministers and relevant authorities. During the meeting, the prime minister said that he had held important meetings with United Nations chief and...
Dubai Port World chairman donates $2.5mn to Army Relief Fund
RAWALPINDI: Chairman Dubai Port World Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a statement, they discussed relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods and efforts required on the road to recovery for the country. Sheikh Ahmed Sultan made a donation of $2.5 million for the Army Relief Fund. He had earlier today visited flood-affected areas in Sindh. The visiting dignitary commended the relief efforts of the...
Relief assistance flights from Saudi Arabia, Italy arrive in Karachi
A total of seven such flights have landed in Pakistan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Relief assistance from Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said. While the relief goods from Italy were received by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bakhsh Chandio KARACHI: Two relief assistance flights from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Italy landed here at Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, a total of seven...
Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 322
QUETTA: The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 322 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province. In the last 24 hours, 12 people were reported dead, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on Saturday. According to the data shared by PDMA, billions of worth of wheat and other crops have been destroyed due to flash floods and rains. Moreover, 172 people had serious or minor injuries. Of the wounded people, 91 men,...
Pak army continues relief operation at PARCO pumping station
Pakistan Army started an emergency operation to save the PARCO pumping station from the flood-affected area of the city Pakistan army reached the location of pumping station which was located ten kilometers south of Bhan Syedabad With four dewatering sets, the Pakistan army was able to exit 190,614 gallons of water from the pumping station BHAN SYEDABAD: Pakistan Army started an emergency operation to save the PARCO pumping station from the flood-affected area of the city on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public...
Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 301
The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 300 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province Billions of worth of wheat and other crops have been destroyed due to flash floods and rains Solar plates, tube wells, and borings were also affected or destroyed due to flash floods QUETTA: The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 300 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)...
Sharjeel Memon releases report of destruction caused by floods and relief activities across Sindh
Information Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inaam Memon released a report of the havoc caused by the floods and relief activities across the province since August 20 Sharjeel Memon in his report says that 1718 relief camps are functioning for the victims in the flood-affected districts Sindh Information Minister says that till now 638 people have died due to rains while 8321 people have been injured Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that 8431 kilometers of 780 roads have been destroyed due...
Pakistan’s flood situation becoming threatening, Masood Khan says; urges more int’l help
WASHINGTON: With the flood situation in Pakistan becoming increasingly menacing, Ambassador Masood Khan has urged the world community to step up their help to enable Islamabad to cope with the climate-induced disaster that has left behind a trail of destruction. “Since these floods are a direct consequence of deadly climate change, we would hope that the international community, particularly the developed countries and the United Nations, will step forward to give climate support to Pakistan,” he said in an interview...
Dirilis Ertugrul actor Celal Al arrives in Pakistan to assist flood affectees
Dirilis Ertugrul actor Celal Al, who portrayed his role as Abdul Rehman Alp visits Pakistan to assist the flood affectees in Pakistan Celal Al, also known as Abdul Rehman Alp has urged the people of the world to help the people devastated by the floods in Pakistan Dirilis Ertugrul actor Celal Al, who portrayed his role as Abdul Rehman Alp visits Pakistan to assist the flood affectees in Pakistan., BOL News reported on Tuesday. As per the details, children of...
Water level at Kotri barrage rises to 6.26 lac cusecs
Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage, while the water level in Sukkur and Guddu barrages is fast declining The river's level has decreased to extremely low flood at Guddu, Sukkur, and other barrages upstream of the Indus According to the Flood Forecasting Division, the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers are running below the low flood level JAMSHORO: The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage, while the water level in Sukkur and...
EU officials visit relief camp in Thatta, assess flood situation
THATTA: A delegation of European Union officials on Tuesday different flood relief camps to assess the situation and damages from the devastating floods. EU officials Filippo Ortolani from Italy and Ms Adarve Ortega Palma from Spain along with Deputy Country Director of Action Against Hunger Pakistan (ACF) Zulfiqar Mithani visited the relief camps. The delegation visited Sache Dino Shaikh village of Mirpur Sakro Taluka in Thatta district to assess the flood situation and damages as a result of the natural...
UNICEF hands over essential medicines for flood relief
KARACHI: UNICEF delivered 32 metric tons of life-saving medical and other emergency supplies to support children and women affected by devastating floods across Pakistan. The shipment arrived in Karachi from UNICEF’s Supply Division in Copenhagen. The shipment includes medicines, medical supplies, water purifying tablets, safe delivery kits, and therapeutic nutritional supplements. UNICEF handed over the supplies to the Government of Pakistan, represented by Sindh Province’s Ministry of Health and Population Welfare. The supplies will be immediately dispatched to children and...
UNHCR hands over thousands of tents ⛺️⛺️⛺️, other emergency relief items to Sindh government
Read full story: https://t.co/gnornW6VVG pic.twitter.com/6JLdtcdOGg
— UNHCR Pakistan (@UNHCRPakistan) September 6, 2022
UNHCR hands over tents, emergency relief items to Sindh govt
KARACHI: UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has handed over thousands of tents and other emergency relief items to the Sindh government which will benefit flood-affected people in the province. According to a statement, the first three of nine scheduled flights arrived on Monday in Pakistan – with the other six scheduled this week. UNHCR trucks carrying relief items are also on the road from Uzbekistan, with more convoys scheduled. Emergency relief items are being transported from Peshawar which has already reached...
Japan to provide emergency assistance of $7m to Pakistan for flood victims
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, announced the Government of Japan’s plan to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million to Pakistan, in response to the devastating flooding Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan; “I would like to assure you that the Government of Japan stands ready to support the people of Pakistan In close partnership with the UN agencies, support will be provided for emergency needs, including health,...
Qatar's Emir assures support for flood victims in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Recalling his recent visit to Qatar, the prime minister expressed his resolve to work relentlessly to implement the decisions taken during the visit. The Emir conveyed condolences on the loss of precious lives and property, caused by floods in Pakistan. He assured Qatar’s support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan....
PM thanks UAE for flood relief assistance to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sending relief items for flood victims. The prime minister met with the Charge d’Affaires of United Arab Emirates and discussed matters of mutual interest. On behalf of the Pakistani nation, the prime minister appreciated for sending planeloads of goods for the flood-affected people. He thanked President UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sending relief goods worth $50 million and also thanked Prime Minister UAE...
Prince Rahim Agha Khan announces $10m aid for flood-affectees
Prince Rahim Agha Khan has announced $10 million in aid for flood-affected people in Pakistan. The son of Prince Karim Agha Khan, Prince Rahim telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed the message of good wishes of Prince Karim Agha Khan to him. The prince also expressed his sorrow over the losses of human lives and properties and devastation caused by the floods. He announced $10 million in aid for flood affectees. All institutions of the Agha Khan Development Network...
Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2022
As Pakistan battles one of the worst climate-induced calamities, among the most adversely affected are children. With over 400 dead, they make up one third of overall death toll. Now they are at even greater risk of water-borne diseases.UNICEF & other global agencies should help.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2022
Govt vows to restore normalcy after flood disaster
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has vowed to leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood-affected people of the country as it seeks assistance from the international community. Briefing the media persons at National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal made a fervent appeal to the international community, countrymen, and expatriate Pakistanis to help Pakistan in this hour of need. Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is facing a massive climatic disaster...
Pakistan Army provided relief to 50,000 flood victims: DG ISPR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the past two months in flood-affected areas across the country. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed media about the rescue and relief activities being carried out by the armed forces over the last two months. He said was addressing a press conference at the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre alongside Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)...
Pakistan has received 30 flights carrying relief items: FO
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far received thirty flights from friendly countries carrying relief items for flood victims, the Foreign Office confirmed. According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, United Arab Emirates has sent a total of 12 flights, Turkiye ten, China four, Qatar two and one each by France and Uzbekistan. The twelfth relief flight arrived at Nur Khan Air Base on Saturday carrying relief items for flood victims in continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and the UAE....
PM announces Rs100mn for rehabilitation of flood-hit village in Ghizer
GHIZER: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan badly affected by the flash floods. The prime minister, during his visit to the village, was told in a briefing that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity. The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to pay compensation of...
Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims
KARACHI: The second of the two humanitarian assistance flights from Qatar on Friday arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi carrying relief items for flood victims. According to Foreign Office spokesperson, representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) received the aircraft carrying relief goods. The humanitarian relief goods include food baskets, tents and personal hygiene kits. “The relief assistance from brotherly country of Qatar is timely and is welcomed with warmth and gratitude by the...
China sets up JWG for cooperation in emergency disaster relief
China will continue to offer assistance to Pakistan and China’s International Department Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has established a Joint Working Group (JWP) with the Pakistani side on implementing follow-up cooperation with regard to emergency disaster relief, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
“Going forward, we will continue to offer assistance and China’s International Department Cooperation Agency has established a joint working group with the Pakistani side on implementing follow-up cooperation with regard to emergency disaster relief,” he said during his regular briefing while updating on China’s assistance to Pakistan in the flood rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
He informed that the Chinese localities were also working actively to offer sympathy and support to Pakistan. A friend in need is a friend indeed.
“We believe that Pakistani people will overcome the floods and our brotherly friendship will be further elevated,” he added.
The spokesperson said that since Pakistan was hit by the floods, China had been following and closely looking at the situation on the ground and acted promptly to offer assistance.
“The foreign ministry spokesperson already released information on August 29,” he added.
On the same day, President Xi Jinping sent a message to President Dr. Arif Alvi extending sympathy for the severe floods and said that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad friends, China-Pakistan had long stood together with mutual assistance.
“China will continue to offer much-needed assistance to Pakistan and support its disaster relief efforts,” he added.
Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Wang Wenbin informed that the Chinese government had been actively working to implement the pledged assistance while the pledged emergency cash assistance had been delivered.
“The first batch of tents has been delivered by China Air Force Y-20 to Pakistan on August the 30th and the 31st and the rest will arrive soon,” he added.
He pointed out in particular that the first batch of tents came from Sichuan in China and the pilot who transported the relief goods to Pakistan was also from Sichuan and was in Wenchen when the earthquake struck.
The pilot talked about the Pakistani brothers and their assistance to China back in 2008.
After arriving in Pakistan, he spoke on behalf of all the Chinese people which was also a vivid illustration of the China Pakistan Community with a Shared Future.
The spokesperson expressed the confidence that the Pakistani people would overcome the floods and brotherly friendship between China and Pakistan would be further elevated.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked residents to give to the UK-based charity Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in order to assist flood victims in Pakistan.
He offered his sympathies to the victims and their families.
I’m sure many of you have been struck by the devastating images of floods in Pakistan. My thoughts remain with everyone affected and the Londoners worried about their families.
If you are able to help, the DEC #PakistanFloodsAppeal is now live. https://t.co/or0Wo6gp01
— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 1, 2022
Rains, floods claim 19 more lives in Pakistan: NDMA
19 more people have died because of rain and floods in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods have taken the lives of 1280, whereas1256 people have been injured overall As per the details provided by the NDMA, 10,051,570 houses have been damaged because of floods and rain. Furthermore, 733,488 cattle have been killed due to flash floods ISLAMABAD: 19 more people have died because of rain...
PM announces Rs10bn for KPK in flood relief assistance
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced a Rs10 billion grant for the flood-affected populace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as flood relief assistance.
Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people here, the prime minister said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province. The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority, and the provincial government, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas.
The prime minister said earlier, that the federal government had already announced Rs15 billion for Sindh province and Rs10 billion for Balochistan province respectively.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the area who were trapped there after the link roads were damaged by recent flash floods.
Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to airlift the tourists on an emergency basis. The prime minister directed for expediting the operation of shifting the people to safe areas.
The prime minister also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore the damaged roads on an emergency basis.
Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said current flash floods had affected around 33 million in the country and stressed joint efforts by the government, international community and the United Nations’ donor agencies to overcome the enormous challenge.
At a joint press conference with United Nations Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister said rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities were in full swing across the country.
Bilawal said following the initial assessment of the disaster, urgent steps were required by the world, the UN and the partner agencies to cope with the magnitude of the challenge.
He said in Pakistan, this monsoon, received three times of the usual rainfall resulting in floods affecting 23 districts of Sindh and 30 districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab.
He mentioned that there was a shortage of tents and food items to meet the demands of the flood-affected people and vowed to ensure transparency in the disbursement of relief supply items.
He said drainage of water was a big challenge in the low-lying areas inundated with flood water, adding that evacuations were being made despite limited resources.
He said the support of the international community would help Pakistan overcome the daunting challenge. He thanked the UN and its agencies in coordinating with the government of Pakistan in carrying out relief activities.
He also mentioned the gesture of exemplary generosity by the Pakistani people and civil society in mobilizing relief work.
The foreign minister said there was a long way ahead in effective mitigation of the flood relief and rescue.
To a question regarding the capacity to deal with the challenge, he said joint efforts at federal, provincial and international agencies’ levels would overcome the problem.
Bilawal recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Sindh had announced Rs 15 billion as a grant. The amount, he said, would not be sufficient viz-a-viz the damage, however, would complement the efforts of the provincial government.
Asked about the lack of coordination among federal and provincial governments, Bilawal mentioned the efficacy of the data availability under the Benazir Income Support System that helped in carrying out the relief activities.
The foreign minister said it was not the time of doing politics over the matter of floods. However, he pointed out that the flood-hit people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awaited repatriation, while the provincial government remained busy catering to the helicopter flight of their leader Imran Khan.
He said the problem of current floods had compounded the issues pertaining to national economy that already faced the pressure of inflation.
Bilawal expressed confidence that the coalition government despite immense challenges would effectively deal with the challenges.
The UN Resident Coordinator, who had also visited the areas of Sindh and Balochistan, expressed concern over the displacement of hundreds of people and said the UN would provide assistance to the flood-affected people.
He said Pakistan could not overcome this challenge alone and called for the support of the international community in this regard.
He said climate change contributed to ‘super floods’ in Pakistan and needed a proper strategy to sort out the issue.
Julien Harneis said the funds collected through international appeal would cover the issues of health and emergency services and livestock vaccination.
He said the UN’s humanitarian response facilities would complement Pakistan’s national capacity to deal with the challenge.
He said the UN had initiated collaboration with the local authorities, including the dispensation of supplies amounting to $3 billion for water and livestock vaccination in Lasbela, Balochistan.
The UN official said he had held meetings with the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added that the UN would respond if more assistance was needed.
He said the experts of the World Food Programme would be visiting the flood-hit area tomorrow to assess the requirements on-ground.
He mentioned that the UN’s central emergency relief program was triggered following the floods in Pakistan.
On climate change, he said Pakistan’s voice had not been efficiently heard and further steps needed to be taken with regard to the management of the river system.
The recent monsoon rains have crippled life in Pakistan and played havoc in almost all major regions of the country including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.
Death toll from rains and floods reaches 1,191 in Pakistan as 27 more die
A total of 422 deaths reported in Sindh, 253 in Balochistan, 264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 188 in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 41 in Azad Kashmir 87 more people were injured due to floods across the country and the total number of injured has reached 3,641 372,823 houses were destroyed due to rains and floods across the country while 733,536 houses were partially damaged Karachi-The death toll from devastating floods and rains has reached 1,119 in Pakistan as 27...
Pakistan Army continues rescue and relief operation
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood- affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Chief will review the situation in the affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan and Rojhan So far, with the help of army helicopters, 1,087 people were shifted to safe places Karachi-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood- affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief will...
431,200 cusecs water released by IRSA
IRSA on Wednesday discharged 431,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations while receiving 455,000 cusecs of freshwater IRSA indicates that the Tarbela Dam has already reached its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and that it was 152 feet higher than its dead level, which was 1,398 feet ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday discharged 431,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations while receiving 455,000 cusecs of freshwater. The information that was made public by...
ADB approves $3m grant for flood response
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved on Wednesday a $3 million grant to support the Government of Pakistan’s emergency relief efforts amid widespread floods across the country. The grant, financed by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), will help fund the immediate purchase of food supplies, tents, and other relief goods to support flood victims across the country. APDRF is a special fund designed to fast-track grants to ADB developing member countries affected by disasters triggered by natural hazards,...
8th relief flight from UAE arrives for flood victims
The eighth relief flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during last three days carrying food items, medical supplies and tents arrived at the Nur Khan Air Base here on Tuesday. The flight was in continuation of the humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE. The next relief flight is expected to arrive at Nur Khan Air Base later this evening. The Foreign Office in a statement welcomed the assistance provided by UAE in the time of crisis. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s...
Pakistan Army postpones Defence Day ceremony in solidarity with flood victims
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has postponed the Defence & Martyrs Day ceremony on September 6 in solidarity with the flood victims in the country. The Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) issued a statement saying that in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed. “Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” the statement added. In solidarity with the flood affected...
431,200 cusecs water released by IRSA
IRSA on Wednesday discharged 431,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations while receiving 455,000 cusecs of freshwater IRSA indicates that the Tarbela Dam has already reached its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and that it was 152 feet higher than its dead level, which was 1,398 feet ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday discharged 431,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations while receiving 455,000 cusecs of freshwater. The information that was made public by...
SIUT dispatches medical teams for Larkana and Lasbela
A full-fledged medical team comprising doctors, specialists, and para-medical staff who attended to patients and provided them treatment on the spot The patients were mostly suffering from malaria, diarrhea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure and trauma, The immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot Karachi-Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) the country's known tertiary medical care institution has rushed two medical teams to the flood-affected areas as a part...
PM directs immediate evacuation of tourists from Kalam
KALAM: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the Swat Valley and adjoining areas who were left stranded after roads were damaged by recent flash floods. The prime minister arrived in Kalam to review the flood losses and oversee the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. He also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore damaged roads on an emergency basis. Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to...
Strategy for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas will be announced soon: Kh Saad Rafique
Khawaja Saad Rafique added that the current flood has also broken the record of 2010 He said that economic self-reliance is our only goal and the IMF fund is only temporary relief Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira said that armed forces, civic organizations, and all relevant authorities are fully focused on the relief and rescue of flood-affected people Islamabad-Federal Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said, "A comprehensive strategy for reconstruction and rehabilitation of...
President underlines need for long-term planning to control flood devastation
President Dr. Arif Alvi here Wednesday said the recent flood has made colossal losses to public lives and properties President said the floods have badly affected Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, DI Khan, Tank, and others districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa He said that all government organizations including the armed forces of Pakistan were working in coordination to provide relief to the flood victims Nowshera-President Dr. Arif Alvi here Wednesday said the recent flood has made colossal losses to public lives...
PM expresses gratitude to United States for humanitarian assistance
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the government of the United States for announcing humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that they were grateful to the United States government for the announcement of humanitarian assistance for flood victims in Pakistan. “The tragedy is massive with millions of people gravely affected & we need our friends around the globe to help the suffering humanity,” he added....
UN SG Guterres will visit Pakistan on Sept 9 to express solidarity over flood disaster
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Pakistan on September 9 to express solidarity over the flood disaster and with flood-hit victims. The UN Spokesperson announced the SC's visit during a press briefing at the agency Headquarters on Tuesday. António Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday (Sept 9). [embedpost slug="govt-decides-to-issue-import-permits-to-onion-tomato-importers/"] Pakistan is going through the worst flood situation of its history, affecting millions of men, women and children. The UN secretary General will visit flood-affected areas and...
Prince of Wales grieved over flood devastation in Pakistan
Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the destruction and deaths caused by the recent floods across Pakistan. The British High Commission on behalf of message Prince of Wales to the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who...
PM lauds President Erdogan, EU for humanitarian aid
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that in line with his commitment, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan was leading a humanitarian aid drive for flood affectees of Pakistan. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Turkiye had mobilized a massive relief effort for the flood-devastated population of Pakistan. https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1564564758208069632 “6 flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan,” the prime minister posted a tweet. Meanwhile,...
Following Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles also expressed his profound condolences for the damage wrought by floods in Pakistan on Monday, as the country grieved the lives of over 1,000 people.
“My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods.”
— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 29, 2022
Pakistan Floods: Rains, floods claim 75 more lives in Pakistan
75 more people have died because of rain and floods in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods have taken the lives of 1136, whereas 634 people have been injured overall 10,051,570 houses have been damaged because of floods and rain. Furthermore, 735,375 cattle have been killed due to flash floods ISLAMABAD: 75 more people have died because of rain and floods in different parts of the...
Canada to provide further emergency aid for individuals in Pakistan hit by flash floods.
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, tweeted that his government will continue to deliver food, clean water, and other key services through trusted partners.
To help people who have been affected by recent floods in Pakistan, we’ve just announced additional emergency assistance – and we’ll continue to provide food, clean water, and other essential services through trusted partners. More from Minister Sajjan ⤵️ https://t.co/RQuwzM6EZk
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 30, 2022
Balochistan flood update: Rains claimed 250 lives
Catastrophic torrential rains in Balochistan have taken the lives of 250 people throughout the province In the last 24 hours, floods in different districts have claimed 6 lives According to the PDMA statistics, the death ratio of women and children is higher than that of males. According to the report, 177 men, 57 women, and 73 children perished as a result of the excessive rains 110 people were injured or suffered minor injuries as a result of the torrential rains....
Allied govt sets up National Flood Response Center for rehabilitation of flood affectees
The allied parties in the government on Monday after mutual consultation decided to establish a National Flood Response and Coordination Center to tackle the situation of floods in the country and undertake the restoration of the flood affectees. The announcement to establish the center was made in a statement issued after the meeting of the allied parties chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the meeting in detail about the situation...
JI chief Siraj stresses collective work to help flood affectees
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq said the nation was going through a great tragedy and it was the duty of everyone to play their role in helping the flood-affected people. Addressing a press conference here at a relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in the city, he stressed that all political parties to work together for flood affectees by setting aside their differences. [embedpost slug="coas-rescue-operation-in-flood-affected-areas-for-phase-1-almost-over/"] He said the whole nation was standing with the flood victims. He...
The Ministry of Energy has said that restoring electricity in the flood-affected regions of Balochistan and Sindh is its “top priority.”
According to the ministry, top officials of the Power Division and leaders of relevant institutions, including the Minister of Energy, are present in the provinces on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz.
بجلی کی عدم موجودگی سے موبائل سگنل کام نہیں کرتے۔ پمپنگ سٹیشنز کام نہیں کرتے۔ لہذا وزیراعظم پاکستان کے حکم پر پاور ڈویژن کے سینئر افسران اور متعلقہ اداروں کے سربراہان وزیر توانائی سمیت اس وقت صوبہ سندھ اور صوبہ بلوچستان میں موجود ہیں۔ بجلی بحالی پہلی ترجیح ہے۔
— Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) August 29, 2022
Pakistan floods: Life crippled in country with millions in misery
NDMA revealed that in the last 24 hours 119 people lost their lives In the last 24 hours 71 people were injured taking the toll to 1,527 Millions of families in Pakistan are uncertain about their future with nothing in hand to rebuild their lives ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed that in the last 24 hours 119 people lost their lives to the recent floods in Pakistan taking the toll to 1,033, reported BOL News. As...
PM calls emergency meeting of coalition parties
Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of all coalition parties The invitation for the emergency session was sent to the Minister of all the four provinces and heads of all three Armed forces PM also announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan province ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of all coalition parties today in the Prime Minister House at 6pm, reported BOL News. The invitation for the emergency session...
Flood-affectees protest against artificial cut on LBOD drain in Badin
In Badin, flood-affectees have been holding a protest at Kolba Pass for the last ten hours against carrying out an artificial cut on the LBOD dam drain by the civil administration. The vehicular traffic from Badin to Tharparkar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities has been suspended due to the protest, resultantly passengers are badly struck up in gridlock. [embedpost slug="uae-sends-aircraft-carrying-relief-goods-for-flood-victims/"] The protestors are of the view that if the district administration and elected representatives carried out an artificial cut...
Grateful for 🇫🇷President @EmmanuelMacron’s message of support for the people of 🇵🇰 faced with devastating floods. We appreciate France’s solidarity and offer of help for the affected people in this hour of need.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 28, 2022
Educational institutions in Balochistan will remain closed till Sept 2
On the instruction of Balochistan Education Minister, in view of weather conditions, the holidays have been extended till September 2 in all educational institutions across the province. Provincial Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri on Sunday said that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions would remain closed till Friday (Sept 2) across the province as a number of institutions had been damaged by rains in many districts. He said that Secretary Schools and Secretary Higher Education had been directed to issue...
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau expresses his grief and concerns over the lives lost by flash floods in Pakistan.
He also highlighted that Canada is delivering in-kind assistance to international humanitarian organizations in order to provide basic essentials.
Like many Canadians across the country, I’m thinking of everyone affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan. Canada is providing support through @UNCERF and @redcrosscanada – to provide food, clean water, and other essential services as quickly as possible. https://t.co/jwEjiIEilJ
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 27, 2022
آج بلوچستان کےسیلاب زدہ علاقوں کےدورے کےدوران مجھےبتایا گیاکہ کمراٹ میں سیلاب میں پھنسے لوگوں بشمول طالبِعلموں کوالحمداللّہ نکال لیاہے۔کل جیسے ہی یہ میرے علم میں لایا گیاتو میں نےتمام تر وسائل استعمال کرکےانکے ریسکیو کی ہدایت کی۔اس کیلئےپاک آرمی سمیت تمام اہلکارشاباش کےمستحق ہیں pic.twitter.com/hxibzAd3pY
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 28, 2022
PM announces Rs10 billion grant for Balochistan flood victims
PM announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan province to manage the situation and assist the flood victims The prime minister said that he had never witnessed in his lifetime such massive destruction wrecked by unprecedented floods and rainfalls across the country The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the Presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey for expressing their grief over the loss of lives in Pakistan JAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a...
سیلاب کے خدشے کے پیش نظر میانوالی کی انتظامیہ اور متعلقہ ادارے الرٹ رہیں۔کسی بھی صورتحال سے نمٹنے کیلئے تمام تیاریاں مکمل رکھی جائیں۔ لوگوں کے بروقت انخلاء کیلئے تمام وسائل بروئے کار لائے جائیں۔ حفاظتی انتظامات ہر لحاظ سے موثر اور جامع ہونے چاہئیں۔
— Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) August 28, 2022
Pakistan floods: Where to donate?
The recent monsoon rains have crippled life in Pakistan and played havoc in almost all major regions of the country including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. As per details, life is at a standstill especially in Sindh, KP and Balochistan with casualties of hundreds and massive destruction due to flooding. The government has declared a national emergency after the worsening situation and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed that more than 900 people had been killed so...
Balochistan govt calls army, Quetta Airport temporarily closed
The Government of Balochistan has requested the services of the army to assist the civil administration in the relief activities in the flood-affected districts of the province. The Home Department sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Government of Balochistan for the support of the army. The letter said that the army troops must be deployed in severely affected districts of the province to protect the life and property of people. The support of the...
Munda Headworks Bridge sweeps away in Charsadda
Munda Headworks Bridge collapsed and swept away in flood relay and water has entered the houses and people along with children have taken shelter on the roofs and are repeatedly calling for help. A high flood is expected as the flow of water is continuously increasing in the Kabul River. [embedpost slug="balochistan-govt-calls-army-quetta-airport-temporarily-closed/"] Flood relay has caused destruction to Charsadda on Friday night. Due to the high flow of water, the army and civil administration are helpless to do any relief...
Govt approves troops’ deployment in flood-hit areas
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in flood-affected areas across the country. According to a notification by the Ministry of Interior, the deployment of army troops was approved under Article 245 of the constitution of Pakistan. Pakistan Army troops are actively involved in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government will leave no stone unturned until all flood affected...
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.