Floods Wreak Havoc in Pakistan 2022: Biggest Telethon by BOL TV network

Floods Wreak Havoc in Pakistan 2022. Bol TV Network has arranged Pakistan’s biggest Telethon to raise funds for flood victims. Bol media held a segment where the public can support people in affected areas.

Senior anchorperson Mudasir Iqbal lead the transmission while a large number of personalities from social workers, businessmen, politicians, and celebrities are joining the show.

Guest speakers Chairman Saylani Welfare Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, Trustee Saylani Welfare Arif Dkhani and COO Saylani Welfare Muhammad Ghazzal joined the show.

People from across Pakistan and around the world have donated for flood relief. Viewers can call to make their contribution on 0213-5091437.

