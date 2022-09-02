Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Bilawal briefs Saudi, UAE counterparts on flood situation
Bilawal briefs Saudi, UAE counterparts on flood situation

Bilawal briefs Saudi, UAE counterparts on flood situation

Articles
Advertisement
Bilawal briefs Saudi, UAE counterparts on flood situation

Bilawal called the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had separate telephone calls with his counterparts from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and briefed them in the flood situation.

FM Bilawal had a call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and briefed him on magnitude of devastation caused by floods and torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan.

Bilawal also thanked Saudi Arabia for strong expression of solidarity and continued assistance for flood affected people.

On August 25, the foreign minister also held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Bilawal welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment of $1 billion investment in Pakistan. He briefed his counterpart on damages caused by unprecedented floods. He thanked for the solidarity expressed and all possible assistance provided by Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

In a separate telephonic call, Bilawal spoke to UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Bilawal conveyed sincere gratitude to leadership and people of UAE for providing much needed humanitarian assistance for floods and torrential rains victims. He also apprised him of the latest situation on ground, as well as challenges in recovery and rehabilitation phase.

Advertisement

UAE has been one of the leading providers of humanitarian assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan. The UAE has established an air corridor to transport relief items including tents for the flood victims.


UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued directives to transport relief aid, shelter materials, and humanitarian needs for those affected by torrential rains and floods.

Advertisement

On August 28, the first relief aid plane from UAE landed in Islamabad. The flight carried various food and shelter aid to provide support to mitigate the repercussions caused by the floods.

On Friday September 1, another two flights carrying food items, medical supplies and tents arrived at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The flights are in continuation of the humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE.

So far, 11 such flights from the UAE with relief goods have been received. The Foreign Office in a statement thanked the UAE for its assistance in the time of grave crisis.

 

 

Also Read

FM Bilawal briefs Saudi counterpart on flood damages
FM Bilawal briefs Saudi counterpart on flood damages

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephonic conversation...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ishaq Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation
Ishaq Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation
Ishaq Dar appreciates Saudi Arabia for extending $3bn deposit’s term
Ishaq Dar appreciates Saudi Arabia for extending $3bn deposit’s term
Final phase of AJK LG polls being held today
Final phase of AJK LG polls being held today
PTI launches campaign 'Election Karao Mulk Bachao' from Lahore
PTI launches campaign 'Election Karao Mulk Bachao' from Lahore
Fire erupts in Islamabad’s Sasta Bazaar, 200 shops gutted
Fire erupts in Islamabad’s Sasta Bazaar, 200 shops gutted
Qureshi says Imran will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies in next few days
Qureshi says Imran will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies in next few days
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story