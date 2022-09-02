Bilawal briefs Saudi, UAE counterparts on flood situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had separate telephone calls with his counterparts from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and briefed them in the flood situation.

FM Bilawal had a call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and briefed him on magnitude of devastation caused by floods and torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan.

Bilawal also thanked Saudi Arabia for strong expression of solidarity and continued assistance for flood affected people.

On August 25, the foreign minister also held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Bilawal welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment of $1 billion investment in Pakistan. He briefed his counterpart on damages caused by unprecedented floods. He thanked for the solidarity expressed and all possible assistance provided by Saudi Arabia.

In a separate telephonic call, Bilawal spoke to UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Bilawal conveyed sincere gratitude to leadership and people of UAE for providing much needed humanitarian assistance for floods and torrential rains victims. He also apprised him of the latest situation on ground, as well as challenges in recovery and rehabilitation phase.

UAE has been one of the leading providers of humanitarian assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan. The UAE has established an air corridor to transport relief items including tents for the flood victims.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued directives to transport relief aid, shelter materials, and humanitarian needs for those affected by torrential rains and floods.

On August 28, the first relief aid plane from UAE landed in Islamabad. The flight carried various food and shelter aid to provide support to mitigate the repercussions caused by the floods.

On Friday September 1, another two flights carrying food items, medical supplies and tents arrived at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The flights are in continuation of the humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE.

So far, 11 such flights from the UAE with relief goods have been received. The Foreign Office in a statement thanked the UAE for its assistance in the time of grave crisis.

