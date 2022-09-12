Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation
Security forces kill high-profile terrorist in Swat. Image: File

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu Region, in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with the District Police Lakki Marwat and security forces, has killed four terrorists in Takhtikhel within the limits of Norang Police Station.

According to a CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa press release issued on Monday, the CTD and local police received information about the presence of terrorists of a banned outfit in Takhtikhel, who were planning to carry out terror activities.

The law enforcement forces took prompt action and encircled the area. An exchange of fire took place, which continued for a long time leaving four terrorists killed. A few accomplices of the dead terrorists managed to escape, and the law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in the area to arrest them.

Automatic weapons were recovered from the possession of dead terrorists.

Earlier on Sept 6, a Pakistan Army officer and four soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed during two separate intelligence-based operations in the North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations in the general area of Boyya and Mir Ali.

An intense exchange of fire took place between army troops and terrorists in Boyea. The soldiers effectively engaged the location of terrorists and recovered weapons and ammunition. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the military’s press wing said.

During an intense exchange of fire, Captain Abdul Wali, 26, resident of Wana, South Waziristan District having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

 

