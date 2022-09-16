Friendly countries helping Pakistan in hour of need: Asim Iftikhar

FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar praised friendly countries helping Pakistan in hour of need

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that friendly countries have been stepping forward to help Pakistan in its struggling time owing to the recent floods.

Asim Iftikhar said in a statement that 104 planes with aid from 12 countries and 3 international organizations have arrived in Pakistan for the flood-hit areas.

He also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sending 39 aid planes to Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

Meanwhile, the US has sent 18 relief planes to Sukkur, Karachi, and Rawalpindi for the victims of the flood.

FO spokesperson also highlighted the efforts of friendly state Turkey which has sent 13 planes loaded with aid for the flood victims while 4 relief planes came to Pakistan from China and Qatar.

The spokesman said that 2 planes have arrived in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia with aid for flood victims, while one aid plane each from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, France, Jordan, Nepal and Great Britain has arrived in Pakistan.

Not only this, UNICEF also sent 2 planes with aid, United Nations Refugee Agency sent 9 and World Food Organization sent 3 planes for the relief of the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is currently braving a difficult situation caused by the destructive floods that hit the country hard this monsoon with millions displaced and several others dying due to the calamity.

