Gastro disease raises alarm as 13 killed in Sukkur

The deceased included five children as well

No team from the district health department has visited the area so far.

The entire village of Shahbaz Dino Khokharkhani is surrounded by rainwater.

Advertisement

SUKKUR: In the past four days, at least 13 persons have lost their lives due to a prevailing gastro disease in Sukkur’s Goth Shahbaz Dino Khorkhani.

The deceased included five children as well. The children were identified as five-year-old Firdous, 13-year-old Tariq Arain, six-year-old Rida Khokarkhani and 14-year-old Rafiq.

Other deceased persons included Musmaat Kadil, Musmaat Afsana, Musmaat Zarina, Bakhsho Khan, Emaan Ali, Hanif Ali and Israr Khokharkhani.

No team from the district health department has visited the area so far. The entire village of Shahbaz Dino Khokharkhani is surrounded by rainwater.

Also Read Sindh braves calamity along with epidemic diseases The flood affectees have fallen victim to the epidemic diseases in Sindh...

Clean water is not available anywhere in the village and the locals are being forced to consume the dirty floodwater for daily usage.

Advertisement

Sources on the ground said the villagers are tired of carrying bodies for funeral processions. The far flung areas of the village have also been gripped by the gastro disease.

Currently, around 50 people are suffering from the gastro disease. The majority includes children who are being treated in clinics.

The locals of the village are quite poor and do not have the means or money to get themselves treated in urban cities.