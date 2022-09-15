Gates Foundation announces $7.5m assistance for flood victims

The Foundation has also repurposed its current grants to augment the government’s rescue and relief operations

President of Global Development of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Christopher Elias conveyed that the Polio Program of the Foundation would also support 1,200 health camps

Furthermore, the Foundation would put more support towards three maternity hospitals dealing with the largest burden of displaced women

Advertisement

Islamabad: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced approximately $7.5 million in humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people of Sindh and Balochistan.

The Foundation has also repurposed its current grants to augment the government’s rescue and relief operations.

In a letter addressed to Ambassador Masood Khan, President of Global Development of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Christopher Elias conveyed that the Polio Program of the Foundation would also support 1,200 health camps being run by Aga Khan University in the worst flood-affected districts.

Furthermore, the Foundation would put more support towards three maternity hospitals dealing with the largest burden of displaced women-to expand midwifery care, and intrapartum services, the letter said.

Mr. Elias informed the Ambassador that the Foundation has an active $4 million grant for the poor that are getting food subsidies and emergency cash transfers in the flood-affected areas.

On behalf of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he expressed his deepest sympathies over the losses due to the unprecedented flood.

Advertisement

“This is indeed a tragedy of national proportions and one which has captured the attention of the world,” wrote President Global Development of B&M Foundation.

“Seeing the impact of the floods on your countrymen, their homes and their lands is greatly saddening,” he said

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the Foundation for its generous support at a time when the people of Pakistan needed it most.

On 26 August 2022, Ambassador Masood Khan had written to Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, apprising him of the huge devastation wreaked by the floods.

“These floods have been caused by climate change and extreme weather patterns,” observed the Ambassador.

He said that Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had played a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan with healthcare, human and humanitarian crises.

Advertisement

Also Read PM Shehbaz’s visits fail to provide relief to flood-affected people The Flood-affected people of Sohbatpur have complained against the civil administration for...

Recalling humanitarian assistance provided by the Foundation, the Ambassador stated that “We haven’t forgotten the Foundation’s generous donation of $700,000 during the 2010 floods.”