Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Pakistan
  Gen Bajwa meets business community in Karachi: ISPR
Articles
  • COAS arrived in Karachi on Friday and spoke with the business community of the metropolitan city
  • COAS stated during the discussion that the business community has always assisted the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities
  • COAS also visited the flood-affected areas of Badin and reviewed the relief operations
KARACHI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), arrived in Karachi on Friday and spoke with the business community of the metropolitan city, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to ISPR, COAS stated during the discussion that the business community has always assisted the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities, including their assistance in the recent floods.

“The business community representatives recognized the Pakistan Army’s contribution and sacrifice in ensuring a safe environment for the country’s economic success and assured COAS of full assistance for flood-affected people,” the military’s media wing said.

After a meeting with the business community of Karachi, The Chief of Army Staff  Gen. Bajwa visited the flood-affected areas of Badin and reviewed the relief operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps. He also met army troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, district Badin.

Also Read

COAS Bajwa was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Badin and its surroundings, the military’s press wing added.

