Gen Bajwa meets business community in karachi: ISPR

KARACHI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), arrived in Karachi on Friday and spoke with the business community of the metropolitan city, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to ISPR, COAS stated during the discussion that the business community has always assisted the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities, including their assistance in the recent floods.

“The business community representatives recognized the Pakistan Army’s contribution and sacrifice in ensuring a safe environment for the country’s economic success and assured COAS of full assistance for flood-affected people,” the military’s media wing said.

After a meeting with the business community of Karachi, The Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bajwa visited the flood-affected areas of Badin and reviewed the relief operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps. He also met army troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, district Badin.

COAS Bajwa was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Badin and its surroundings, the military’s press wing added.