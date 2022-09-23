Gen Bajwa visits flood-affected areas in Badin, reviews relief operations

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Badin and reviewed the relief operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps. He also met army troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, district Badin.

COAS Bajwa was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Badin and its surroundings, the military’s press wing added.

Earlier, the army chief arrived in Karachi and interacted with the business community. During the interaction, Gen Bajwa said that the business community has always helped the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities including their support in recent floods.

The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice made by the Pakistan Army in providing a safe environment for the country’s economic prosperity. They assured the army chief their maximum support for the flood-affected people.

Advertisement