Govt unable to manage economy despite IMF support: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that despite the IMF programme, the federal government is unable to manage the national economy.

The former federal minister said in a press conference that if Imran Khan gives a call, the whole nation will be closed. He said PTI wants to run the country democratically according to the constitution.

He said Imran Khan and his colleagues were sidelines and now the people are also pushed to the wall. “People are paying the price of fulfilling the wishes of foreign masters,” Hammad Azhar said.

He said that finance minister Miftah Ismail used to say while in opposition that electricity prices should be 12 rupees per unit but now prices of electricity reached 58 rupees per unit.

Hammad Azhar said that Miftah Ismail has set up a circus and people should not take his words seriously. “He used to teach in opposition to quit the IMF programme but now we are paying the price for fulfilling the wishes of foreign masters,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan tried not to burden the people while in power. He said elections should be held to avoid further losses as companies are closing business in Pakistan. He said elections are not being conducted as the government knows Imran Khan will win with a majority.

The former federal minister said according to the State Bank inflation has increased to 29.5%, and despite the increase in prices of electricity, unannounced load shedding continues. He said the price of electricity and gas did not increase during PTI’s government as much as they have increased by the current government.

He said that the debt is increasing at the rate of 88 billion rupees per day and value of the dollar is also rising, while private banks are being pressured not to buy dollars from the interbank market. “It is now being known that nothing is coming from Qatar. Like the Qatari letter, Qatari investment will also turn out to be a myth” he concluded.

The PTI leader said that the burden was placed on people by installing expensive plants on imported fuel, and now the burden will be put through solar plants.

He further said that the nation is suffering while Miftah Ismail is making accusations and the Minister of Energy is not coming forward. “The nation is dying under the burden of inflation, economy is sinking, and price of oil is rising. Despite the IMF programme, the economy is not recovering,” he said.

