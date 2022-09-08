Advertisement
Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released. Image: File

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adeel Sheikh has been released from Karachi Central Jail, Bol News reported on Thursday.

He was arrested by the Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) in an encroachment case soon after he was released on bail in a terrorism case.

As many as 27 cases have been registered against Haleem Adeel Sheikh.

It is pertinent to mention here, that a district and sessions court in Karachi on August 30 turned down the police request for physical remand of the PTI leader and sent him to prison on judicial remand in a case related to land grabbing.

On September 8, The Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution against the “physical and mental torture” Mr. Sheikh and demanded the federal and Sindh governments quash all forged cases against him.

The assembly also passed a resolution against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) ban on Bol TV channel.

On the other hand, as the resolution was being presented, the PML-N lawmakers continued creating a ruckus to halt the procedure, but their attempt was foiled.

