Karachi-“For any student or a scholar, hard work is the major key to success. The sincere attitude of students towards research and studies is imperative.

Newcomers are lucky as they are now a part of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, which is internationally known for its excellence in academic research and graduate training. The international center welcomes 53 new students of ICCBS M.Phil and Ph.D. Programme-2022.”

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and Coordinator General COMSTECH expressed these views on Tuesday while speaking at the Orientation Day Ceremony held to welcome new students of the M. Phil. & Ph.D. program-2022 in the Prof. Salimuzzaman Auditorium.

He asked the newcomers to work hard in pursuance of their higher learning program, as there was no shortcut for scholars in the international center.

Unfolding the importance of sincerity, the ICCBS Director advised the students to adopt sincerity as it was the noblest of all human traits. Sincere people, who are sincere in their work, education, parents, relatives, and friends, are capable of securing great success in their life.

He said, “The ICCBS, along with its two major wings Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, and Hussein Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry, is serving industries and government agencies.”

He informed the new students that the center was unique to have the triple honor of UNESCO, WHO, and OIC Center of Excellence. This has also received Islamic Development Bank prizes for best science institution in the Islamic world, he adds.

Welcoming all the students of the new batch-2022 to the internationally famous doctoral program, Prof. Choudhary said that ICCBS owned the single largest 100 percent merit-based doctoral program in the country with over 600 Ph.D. students, including foreign students from different countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 53 admissions have been given in various disciplines of sciences.

A large number of students, research officers, and faculty members attended the ceremony.

