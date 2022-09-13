Advertisement
Health Minister calls for registration of pregnant women, maternal and infant death

Articles
Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho chairs a meeting

  • Provincial Minister for Health  Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho held a meeting with the Committee for Health and Medical Management of Flood Affectees
  • She stated that there is a real need to prioritize the needs of pregnant women IDPs across the province
  • Health awareness sessions are being carried out at the health facilities by the Sindh Health Department
KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho held a meeting with the Committee for Health and Medical Management of Flood Affectees.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee and Secretary Health, Zulfiqar Shah, DG Health, Dr. Juman Bahoto, Director MIS, Dr. Waqar Memon, and others.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that there is a real need to prioritize the needs of pregnant women IDPs across the province. She said that if possible all pregnant women along with their families are moved to fixed camps and ambulances be provided to cater to their emergencies. Currently, there are discrepancies in the number between NGOs, LHWs, and DHOs.

This is why, she added, there is an urgent necessity to register all pregnant women, maternal and infant deaths as well as more women doctors to ensure that women IDPs are getting access to healthcare.
Azra Pechuho mentioned that the resources have been distributed to the DHOs who have the funds to procure the medications, however, due to shortages in the general market, these are falling short in supply.

The concern of water contamination brought up various means of solutions however the most sustainable of these were decided to be installing handpumps in the areas where there are reliable sources of clean water. The DG Office is keeping track of relief work via geo-mapping as it is the need of the hour.

Health awareness sessions are being carried out at the health facilities by the Sindh Health Department – these sessions outline basic hygiene practices, and what medication is needed for which of the most likely diseases.

 

