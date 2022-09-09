Hearing of recovery of missing persons underway in IHC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Islamabad High Court

Islamabad-The hearing of recovery of missing persons was underway in Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah while hearing the case remarked that the recovery of the missing person’s case has been proceeding in the court for several months, but the state is not responding despite its responsibility.

Regarding this case, the court said that the Chief Executive, who ruled the country for nine years, proudly wrote in the book that people are being sent abroad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the base of our constitution is civil supremacy and the court has sent the case of missing persons to the federal cabinet many times.

The court said that the state has some responsibility, the family members of the missing persons are present in the court and the kind of things that the family members told about the commission increases their concern.

The Chief Justice said that people have been recovered but no action has been taken yet and there is no more crucial problem than missing persons.

He further said that the issue of Baloch students is very disturbing for the court that the institutions found involved in these practices and how bad the impression is.

Chief Justice Athar Manillah told the Prime Minister that the court appreciates you for appearing on this important issue while you are working for people in flood.

He said that the national security of the country is in your hands, the court trusts you, please tell us a solution.

“The court will follow the constitution, whereas the court considers the case of missing persons to be a violation of the constitution.”

In response to this question, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif replied, “Floods have affected Pakistan this year and I am meeting the flood victims every day, but when I got the order of the court, I appeared before the court as I have a lot of respect for this court.”

The Prime Minister before leaving the court maintained that this matter is of grave concern for him.

