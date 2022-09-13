Heavy rainfalls lashed parts of Karachi this afternoon

- Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi this afternoon
- The meteorological department had predicted more downpours
- After September 20, there may be another spell of rain in Karachi
KARACHI: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi this afternoon along with wind and thunderstorms. The meteorological department had predicted more downpours today.
The areas enjoying rain include North Nazimabad, Saadi Town, Gulshan Iqbal, and its neighbouring areas.
The Meteorological Department says that at present there is a low-pressure area in the southwest of Karachi and another low-pressure area is present over Central India.
The Meteorological Department further said that after September 20, there may be another spell of rain in Karachi.
