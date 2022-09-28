The National Security Committee (NSC), in its meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of audio leaks.

The meeting, which besides Federal Ministers was attended by Services Chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials, pondered over the matter of the audio leak.

After consultation, the meeting also decided to prepare a “Legal Framework” about cyber-security and in that respect directed the Ministry of Law and Justice for the preparation of legal framework.

The meeting agreed to review the security, safety and protection of official communications in view of the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace so as to check any interruption in the security system.

The heads of intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing about the security of important places including the PM House, cyberspace and other related aspects.

The meeting was told that investigations about the audios circulating on social media were underway.

It was also told about the fool-proof security arrangements at PM House, after the identification of some aspects regarding security.

The meeting was apprised of emergency steps being taken to ensure the security of important places and buildings including the PM House and Ministries so as to avoid any such situation in the future.

Reacting to the formation of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of audio leaks, PTI leader Fawad Hussain in a tweet said,

“It is not a joke to make Rana Sanaullah the Chairman of the Cyber Security Committee. Rana Sahib does not even know how to spell Cyber Security, even if it is believed that he can move forward with this matter, at least he has some knowledge of the matter of which you have to solve.”

رانا ثناال٘لہ کو Cyber Security کمیٹی کا چیئرمین بنانا مذاق نہیں تو کیا ہے، رانا صاحب کو Cyber Security کے Spelling بھی نہیں آتے چہ جائیکہ یہ مانا جائے کہ وہ اس معاملے کو لے کر آگے بڑہ سکتے ہیں، کم از کم کچھ علم تو ہو معاملے کا جس کا آپ نے حل کرنا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 28, 2022

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz tweeted about the Imran Khan’s audio tape leaked on Wednesday:

If this traitor Imran is not made a lesson even after all kinds of serious crimes are proven today, then all of us will be considered responsible for the destruction of the country.

اگر آج ہر طرح کا سنگین جرم ثابت ہونے کے بعد بھی اس غدار عمران کو عبرت کا نشان نہیں بنایا جاتا تو پھر ملک کی تباہی کا ذمہ دار ہم سب کو سمجھا جائے گا۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 28, 2022

Advertisement The sad thing is not that a foreign-trained, foreign-funded separatist played with Pakistan’s destiny, he had to because he was holding millions of dollars in return for creating chaos in the country. Everyone was doing it and everyone was watching silently.

تکلیف دہ بات یہ نہیں کہ ایک غیر ملکی تربیت یافتہ، فارن فنڈڈ فتنے نے پاکستان کی تقدیر سے کھیلا،اس نے تو یہی کرنا تھا کیونکہ ملک میں انتشار پھیلانے کے عوض اس نے لاکھوں ڈالر پکڑے ہوئے تھے،تشویشناک پہلو یہ کہ عمران غدار وہ سب کرتا رہا اور سب چپ کر کے دیکھتے رہے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 28, 2022