Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • NSC constitutes high-powered committee to probe audio leaks
NSC constitutes high-powered committee to probe audio leaks

NSC constitutes high-powered committee to probe audio leaks

Articles
Advertisement
NSC constitutes high-powered committee to probe audio leaks

High-powered committee constituted to probe audio leaks. Image: File

Advertisement

The National Security Committee (NSC), in its meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of audio leaks.

The meeting, which besides Federal Ministers was attended by Services Chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials, pondered over the matter of the audio leak.

After consultation, the meeting also decided to prepare a “Legal Framework” about cyber-security and in that respect directed the Ministry of Law and Justice for the preparation of legal framework.

The meeting agreed to review the security, safety and protection of official communications in view of the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace so as to check any interruption in the security system.

The heads of intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing about the security of important places including the PM House, cyberspace and other related aspects.

Advertisement

The meeting was told that investigations about the audios circulating on social media were underway.

Also Read

Cypher itself should be released, haven’t played on it yet: Imran Khan
Cypher itself should be released, haven’t played on it yet: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that the cypher itself should be released He opined...

It was also told about the fool-proof security arrangements at PM House, after the identification of some aspects regarding security.

The meeting was apprised of emergency steps being taken to ensure the security of important places and buildings including the PM House and Ministries so as to avoid any such situation in the future.

Reacting to the formation of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of audio leaks, PTI leader Fawad Hussain in a tweet said,

“It is not a joke to make Rana Sanaullah the Chairman of the Cyber Security Committee. Rana Sahib does not even know how to spell Cyber Security, even if it is believed that he can move forward with this matter, at least he has some knowledge of the matter of which you have to solve.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz tweeted about the Imran Khan’s audio tape leaked on Wednesday:

Advertisement
If this traitor Imran is not made a lesson even after all kinds of serious crimes are proven today, then all of us will be considered responsible for the destruction of the country.
Advertisement

Advertisement
The sad thing is not that a foreign-trained, foreign-funded separatist played with Pakistan’s destiny, he had to because he was holding millions of dollars in return for creating chaos in the country. Everyone was doing it and everyone was watching silently.
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story