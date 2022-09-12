Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK

Hina Pervaiz Butt is a Pakistani politician.

Hina Pervaiz Butt is a Pakistani politician. She started her political career in 2013 at the Provincial Assembly on a reserved seat for women and did huge work for the safety and benefits of women across the country.

Hina is currently on vacation after a hectic work routine. She took to her official Instagram account and treated her fans and followers with some bewitching vacation clicks.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

