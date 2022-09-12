Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK

Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK

Articles
Advertisement
Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK

Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK

Advertisement
  • Hina Pervaiz Butt is a Pakistani politician.
  • She took to her official Instagram account and treated her fans and followers with some bewitching vacation clicks.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Hina Pervaiz Butt is a Pakistani politician. She started her political career in 2013 at the Provincial Assembly on a reserved seat for women and did huge work for the safety and benefits of women across the country.

Hina is currently on vacation after a hectic work routine. She took to her official Instagram account and treated her fans and followers with some bewitching vacation clicks.

Take a look!

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Also Read

Usman Buzdar is an utter failure in Punjab, claims Hina Butt
Usman Buzdar is an utter failure in Punjab, claims Hina Butt

LAHORE: Hina Parvez Butt is a close aide of PML-N leader Maryam...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Khurram says no proposal under consideration to raise power tariff
Khurram says no proposal under consideration to raise power tariff
COAS lauds high morale of soldiers, officers of Bannu operation
COAS lauds high morale of soldiers, officers of Bannu operation
Imran will address protest before Punjab Governor House tomorrow
Imran will address protest before Punjab Governor House tomorrow
Autumn 2022 Session of SC witnesses decline in pending cases
Autumn 2022 Session of SC witnesses decline in pending cases
DG ISPR says army will not tolerate cross-border terrorism
DG ISPR says army will not tolerate cross-border terrorism
Cabinet’s energy conservation to provide relief to common man: PM
Cabinet’s energy conservation to provide relief to common man: PM
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story