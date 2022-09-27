Humanitarian aid from Indonesia arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: The humanitarian assistance dispatched by President of Indonesia Joko Widodo for the flood-affected areas of Pakistan has reached Karachi.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendi handed over the flood relief aid from the Government of Indonesia to Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani and Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Sajid in a brief ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport.

The humanitarian aid package weighing around 90 tons has been sent by two chartered national Garuda aircrafts carrying relief items such as medicines, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, mosquito nets, and generators for the victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of the Indonesian Humanitarian Delegation Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendi conveyed deepest condolences and sympathies to the flood victims in Pakistan from the government and people of Indonesia.

He said both the countries enjoy special historic and brotherly bilateral relations and this humanitarian aid reflects the spirit of friendship and mutual cooperation to support each other in difficult times. Noting the scale of destruction because of the floods, he said that Indonesia will also help Pakistani government in the next phase.

Advertisement

Sindh Minister of Labour Saeed Ghani expressed his gratitude to the people of Indonesia for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistani people.

Head of National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, Chairman of Commission 8 of House of Representatives Mr. Ashabul Kahfi, and Director of South and Central Asia Affairs of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jatmiko Heru Prasetyo, were also present on the occasion representing the delegation from Indonesia. The visiting delegation also received by Secretary of NDMA.

During his brief visit to Karachi, Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendy and Indonesian humanitarian delegation managed to visit a shelter camp for the flood vicitims at the Government Boy School in Madu Goth, Ghulsan-e-Iqbal.

The delegation was also accompanied by Saeed Ghani, Indonesian Ambassador to Islamabad, Adam M. Tugio, and Indonesian Consul-General in Karachi, June Kuncoro Hadiningrat.

In the camp, the delegation was welcomed by Deputy Commisioner East Division Raja Tariq Chandio and Assistant Commissioner Ghulshan-e-Iqbal Abdul Sattar Hakro.

Advertisement

The Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture handed over some of the humanitarian aid brought from Indonesia and spoke with the flood victims living in the shelter camp. In his remarks, he also conveyed message of condolences and sympathy from the Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the people and government of Pakistan.

He stated that as the two most populated Muslim majority countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship. The two countries have always supported each other at the time of natural calamities whether its tsunami in Indonesia or massive floods of 2010 in Pakistan, he added.

He hoped that Indonesian assistance will reduce the sufferings of flood affected communities and support the ongoing efforts of Pakistan government to quickly overcome the impact of large scale damage across the country.

In this regard, he said Indonesia is committed to helping Pakistan in overcoming the aftermath of the flood, through the provision of assistance worth around $1.2 million in logistics and $1 million in cash.

Prof. Muhajir Effendi also informed that he will also submit a field situation report to President Jokowi in order to design further relief assistance by sending medical team, developing housing and sanitation projects, and coordinating relief assistance from the private sectors and NGOs in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani conveyed his appreciation and thanked Indonesia for its relief assistance and commitment as brotherly Muslim countries.

Also Read Indonesian President dispatches humanitarian aid to Pakistan JAKARTA: The Government of Indonesia has joined the international community in providing...