Hungary’s cooperation will help control environmental impact: COAS

  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Hungary’s cooperation will help in controlling the environmental impact
  • COAS visited Hungary where he met the Hungarian Foreign Minister
  • The Hungarian Foreign Minister also offered cooperation in trade
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Hungary’s cooperation will help in controlling the environmental impact.

As per the statement issued by the army media cell (ISPR), the COAS visited Hungary where he met the Hungarian Foreign Minister in Budapest.

In the meeting, the Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed his regret over the damage caused by the floods in Pakistan.

ISPR said that during the meeting, the Hungarian Foreign Minister increased the number of scholarships for Pakistani students from 200 to 400.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also offered cooperation in trade, agriculture and water resources management technology.

On this occasion, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his gratitude for the good feelings and cooperation of the friendly countries and said that Hungary’s cooperation will help in controlling the environmental impact.

Later, the Army Chief also met the Commander of the Hungarian Defense Forces in which matters of mutual and professional interest were discussed.

