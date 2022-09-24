I have to be back by Oct 7, will take flight next week: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar to take flight to Pakistan next week

Upon returning he will take oath as member Senate

He said he believes in progress rather than claims

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar said that he has to be back in Pakistan by October 7 so he will jet off next week.

Ishaq Dar also said that he will take a decision according to the instructions given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The former finance minister also maintained that upon returning he will take oath as a Senate member and will fulfill the responsibilities handed over to him by the party.

PML-N leader opined that he believes in progress rather than claims adding that the party strived hard in the past too to control the dollar price in Pakistan and will again work for it.

While touching on the increasing inflation in Pakistan, he said that Nawaz Sharif is concerned about the economic situation and has many reservations in regard to it.

The former minister also shared his viewpoint that injustice was done to Nawaz Sharif adding that the country needs him more than ever.