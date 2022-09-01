More than 172 candidates, seeking admission to ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2022, were appeared in the admission test

Karachi-International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has inducted 53 students to its internationally known MPhil and PhD Programme-2022.

The spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi said that more than 172 candidates, seeking admission to ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2022, were appeared in the admission test.

The official said, “The international center awarded admissions to 53 candidates, which includes 31 MPhil and 22 PhD.”

A total of 33 candidates (MPhil-22, PhD-11) were given admission to H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, he said.

Conversely, 20 candidates (MPhil-09, PhD-11) were given admission to Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, the University of Karachi, the official maintained.

He said that admissions had been given in various disciplines of sciences, which included Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine, he added.

