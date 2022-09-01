Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICCBS awards 53 admissions to MPhil & PhD Programme

ICCBS awards 53 admissions to MPhil & PhD Programme

Articles
Advertisement
ICCBS awards 53 admissions to MPhil & PhD Programme

ICCBS

Advertisement
  • More than 172 candidates, seeking admission to ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2022, were appeared in the admission test
  • The international center awarded admissions to 53 candidates, which includes 31 MPhil and 22 PhD.”
  • Spokesman said that admissions had been given in various disciplines of sciences, which included Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry , Physical Chemistry and others
Advertisement

 

Karachi-International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has inducted 53 students to its internationally known MPhil and PhD Programme-2022.

The spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi said that more than 172 candidates, seeking admission to ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2022, were appeared in the admission test.

The official said, “The international center awarded admissions to 53 candidates, which includes 31 MPhil and 22 PhD.”

A total of 33 candidates (MPhil-22, PhD-11) were given admission to H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, he said.

Conversely, 20 candidates (MPhil-09, PhD-11) were given admission to Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, the University of Karachi, the official maintained.

Advertisement

He said that admissions had been given in various disciplines of sciences, which included Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine, he added.

Also Read

Two Pakistani Ph.D students win ISN travel award
Two Pakistani Ph.D students win ISN travel award

Both the scholars including Muhammad Jamal and Zaid Abdul Razzak were pursuing...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story