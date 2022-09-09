Advertisement
If chief executive doesn’t play constitutional role, he is responsible: IHC

  • CJ IHC Athar Minallah said that if the chief executive does not perform the constitutional role then he would be held accountable
  • He was conducting the hearing on the case of missing persons in Pakistan
  • Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that the problem will be solved by civil supremacy
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Friday said that if the chief executive does not perform the constitutional role then he would be held accountable.

He was conducting the hearing on the case of missing persons in Pakistan when remarked that many countries including India have overcome the issue of missing persons, whereas in Pakistan if the problem is not solved then the prime minister would be held responsible.

The court also remarked that the minister of the law claimed that the issue is 20 years old and the government has been striving to combat the issue however there are still complaints of missing Baloch students.

Law Minister Azam Tarar replied to the court that the solution to this problem lies in political negotiations.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that the problem will be solved by civil supremacy adding his gratitude for the prime minister who appeared in the court for the hearing.

He said that the public office holder should fulfill his responsibilities or else he should leave the slot adding that the chief executive took oath after being elected and he cannot say that he is not responsible.

The Islamabad High Court, accepting the request of the Law Minister to give two months’ time for the measures, adjourned the hearing of the cases of missing persons till November 14.

