IG Sindh stresses on using body cameras to reduce street crimes

KARACHI: Inspector-General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to discuss the law and order situation and rising number of street crimes in Karachi.

The meeting reviewed the current law and order situation and the police strategy to prevent criminal activities. IG Sindh said steps should be taken to use body cameras on duty. He said the protection of life and property of citizens should be ensured at all levels.

The police chief said that a patrolling plan should be prepared at the zonal and district level, under which patrolling, picketing, and snap checking should be conducted regularly. He said police deployment should be ensured at prominent locations across the city.

He said the investigation should be strengthened and improved significantly, while weapons recovered from criminals should be investigated to find out how the arms arrived in the city and were delivered to the suspects.

He directed Zonal DIGs to launch a crackdown against dacoity suspects and drug dealers. He said action should be taken at district and police station level. He said district SSPs/Investigation are responsible for monitoring the crackdown against the suspects.

Advertisement

IG Sindh also ordered to make foolproof security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and a traffic plan for upcoming international cricket matches in Karachi.

The police chief was briefed regarding the use of on-duty body cameras and further improvements in field policing. The meeting was informed that out of the currently existing body cameras, 464 body cameras belong to traffic police, 328 cameras to Karachi police while one body camera is at the disposal of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

IG Sindh praised the performance of CIA and instructed Additional IG Karachi to send recommendations regarding giving cash rewards and certificates to police officers with excellent performance. He said the purpose is to further strengthen the morale of police officers and staff.

Additional IG Karachi said during the briefing that the Shaheen Force consisting of motorcycle-riding officers has been formed to fight crimes in Karachi. The meeting was also informed about the plan for effective control of street crimes.

Also Read Police reject reports of alleged gang-rape in Korangi factory KARACHI: Police have denied reports circulating on social media of a female...