IHC adjourns appeal in Noor Mukadam case till Oct 5

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned hearing till October 5, on appeal challenging the conviction of Zahir Jaffar and others in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeals of the accused against their sentences.

The court inquired that whether the main accused had hired any lawyer otherwise it would provide him an advocate to contest his appeal. The court was told that Zahir Jaffar had already appointed a lawyer.

The court instructed the prosecution to complete paper box and adjourned the further hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that a lower court had announced a death penalty to Zahir Jaffar and imprisonment sentences to the co-accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

On March 12, an appeal had been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against vindication of nine suspects in Noor Mukadam murder case, Bol news had reported.

According to details, Noor Mukadam’s father Shaukat Mukadam had filed the appeal challenging acquittal of parents of the main accused Zahir Jaffer, Ismat Adam and Zakir Jaffer, cook Jameel, Therapy Works Chief Executive Officer Tahir Zahoor and six others.

In his appeal, Shaukat had sought punishment for gardener Jan Muhammed and watchman Iftikhar under other legal provisions as well.

He had said digital evidence were available against the suspects and the trial court acquitted them against the law. He said their acquittal should be dismissed and they should be punished as per the law.

This appeal was filed by advocate Shah Khawar on behalf of Shaukat Mukadam in the IHC. A separate appeal seeking increase in punishment of accused Zahir Jaffer, Jan Muhammed and Iftekhar had already been filed.

Whereas, both the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the cook and the workers of Therapy Works were exculpated by the trial court.

Noor, 27, was raped and butchered on July 20, 2021, by Zahir Jaffer. The case trial began in October and included several twists and turns.

On February 24, an Islamabad sessions court had awarded death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, while two of his employees, Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, were sent to jail for ten years.