Edition: English
Edition: English

IHC declares Deputy Speaker’s ruling to accept 123 MNA’s resignations illegal 

A file photo

  •  Islamabad High Court rejected the petition against the phased acceptance of the resignations of PTI MNAs
  • The court rejected the PTI lawyer’s plea to constitute a larger bench
  • It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has challenged the phased approval of resignations of party MNAs in IHC
Islamabad-Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed the former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling to accept the resignations of 123 members of the Assembly as illegal.

The Islamabad High Court rejected the petition against the phased acceptance of the resignations of PTI MNAs.

The court rejected the PTI lawyer’s plea to constitute a larger bench.

Earlier, Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing on the application against acceptance of phased resignations of PTI members and issued notices to Speaker National Assembly, Election Commission, and Secretary Cabinet Division.

The court also ordered to produce the record to the Secretary National Assembly at the next hearing through the authorized officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has challenged the phased approval of resignations of party MNAs in IHC.

 

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignations of 123 National Assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on April 14, 2022.

