  • IHC dismisses petition against suspension of staff in Adiala Jail torture case
Articles
Islamabad High Court

  • Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah while hearing the case related to torture in Adiala Jail dimissed the plea as not maintainable.
  • Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that this court does not have jurisdiction over the request of Adiala Jail officials
  • He remarked that it’s a human rights issue and it’s a big issue.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court(IHC) dismissed the petition against the suspension of the prison staff in the Adiala Jail torture case.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah while hearing the case related to torture in Adiala Jail, dismissed the plea as not maintainable.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that this court does not have jurisdiction over the request of Adiala Jail officials. It’s a human rights issue and it’s a big issue.

The Chief Justice asked the lawyer that “I should tell you what these people do with the prisoners there (jail).”

The lawyer replied that you are right but those who were involved were released. Those who were innocent and not involved were suspended.

He remarked that the Human Rights Commission was working on the matter. The Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared in court on behalf of the petitioners.

The court dismissed the petition against the suspension of the Adiala Jail staff.

 

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the Adiala Jail a Concentration Camp over the tortures of detainees mentioned by the Human Rights Commission (HRC), BOL News reported.

According to the details, the IHC had issued an inquiry order on the issue of torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

On September 24, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah paid a visit to Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners.

