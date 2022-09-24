Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • IHC dismisses petition against Section 124A of sedition
IHC dismisses petition against Section 124A of sedition

IHC dismisses petition against Section 124A of sedition

Articles
Advertisement
IHC dismisses petition against Section 124A of sedition

IHC suspends ECP’s notification

Advertisement
  • IHC rejected the plea of ​​PTI leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of Sedition
  • Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court dismissed it as inadmissible
  • It should be noted that PTI leader Shireen Mazari had requested to declare Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code null and void
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the plea of ​​Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of Sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah dismissed it as inadmissible.

It should be noted that PTI leader Shireen Mazari had requested to declare Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code null and void while the petition stated that the Sedition Section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The IHC reserved the decision yesterday while hearing the plea of the PTI leader.

A bench headed by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the petition. Petitioner PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before the court along with her lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi.

Advertisement

Shireen Mazari’s lawyer told the court that Section 124A is being used to suppress freedom of expression and this section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that even in the PTI government, cases of sedition have been registered and legislation is the power of the parliament. He said the petitioner should go to the parliament and the court will not interfere in the legislation as everyone should trust the parliament.

Also Read

I have to be back by Oct 7, will take flight next week: Ishaq Dar
I have to be back by Oct 7, will take flight next week: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar to take flight to Pakistan next week Upon returning he...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SC permits ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, others
SC permits ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, others
FIA arrests five suspects involved in hawala, hundi
FIA arrests five suspects involved in hawala, hundi
Prices of 20 medicines reduced up to 30 percent
Prices of 20 medicines reduced up to 30 percent
Punjab, KP govts reject energy plan
Punjab, KP govts reject energy plan
Planning minister reviews 300 MW Coal Fired Power Project
Planning minister reviews 300 MW Coal Fired Power Project
Azam Swati finally released from jail
Azam Swati finally released from jail
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story