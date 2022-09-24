IHC rejected the plea of ​​PTI leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of Sedition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the plea of ​​Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of Sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah dismissed it as inadmissible.

It should be noted that PTI leader Shireen Mazari had requested to declare Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code null and void while the petition stated that the Sedition Section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The IHC reserved the decision yesterday while hearing the plea of the PTI leader.

A bench headed by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the petition. Petitioner PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before the court along with her lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi.

Shireen Mazari’s lawyer told the court that Section 124A is being used to suppress freedom of expression and this section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that even in the PTI government, cases of sedition have been registered and legislation is the power of the parliament. He said the petitioner should go to the parliament and the court will not interfere in the legislation as everyone should trust the parliament.

