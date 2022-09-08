The hearing of the PTI plea regarding the grant of permission for the workers convention at the Convention Center by the Islamabad administration was held today

Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) plea after the Islamabad administration permitted PTI to hold a workers’ convention at the Convention Center.

The PTI lawyer informed that PTI has got the NOC, and the terms and conditions have also been received in this regard.

He pleaded to the court to give direction for further proceedings.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah replied that the court cannot give any direction for the future. “It is a matter of administration, what may happen in the future will not be known,” Chief Justice said.

He said the court cannot interfere in the affairs of administration.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said PTI already received NOC and now the court is dismissing PTI’s application.

Additional Attorney General informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) has received worker convention request of PTI on September 05, 2022.

Chief Justice replied that now the NOC has been issued and the matter is resolved.

