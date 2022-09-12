IHC gave another chance to Rana Shamim to submit affidavit in contempt case

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to Rana Shamim to submit an affidavit in a week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to Rana Shamim to submit an affidavit in a week, BOL News reports.

According to the details, the verdict came out during the contempt of court case against former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan High Court Rana Shamim.

Rana Shamim along with his lawyer Advocate Latif Afridi and Additional Attorney General Manoor Iqbal Dugal appeared in the court on behalf of the Federal.

Rana Shamim submitted his unconditional apology in court, in which he apologized unconditionally and said that the name of the present judge of Islamabad High Court was wrongly written in the affidavit.

In a written reply, former Chief Justice GB said that no current judge of the High Court has anything to do with the dispute. Three years after the incident, he gave an affidavit, where it was mentioned that he is also a heart patient.

Rana Shamim wrote that due to a misunderstanding, he wrote the name of the current senior most judge of the High Court. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said, “we have made the law clear. What have you written in your statement?”

Rana Shamim’s lawyer Latif Afridi came to the rostrum and said, “we have submitted a response to the unconditional apology. We have requested the court to accept the apology.” Latif Afridi argued that they apologized and left us at the mercy of the court.

Chief Justice Atharmanullah said, “As far as this High Court is concerned, the principals are clear in the contempt of court case. My personal opinion is that if a genuine apology is made, we have no ego. You should certainly criticize this court or the judges. We have made the law clear. What did you write in your statement?”

Latif Afridi advocate told the court that I read the last paragraph of Rana Shamim’s statement. Rana Shamim wrote that Saqib Nisar was the most senior judge after the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice said that those whose names you wrote in the affidavit were in fourth place at that time. “You are making this case even more complicated. Is Rana Shamim still sticking to his sworn statement? No Chief Justice can influence this court,” he remarked.

The court said that adherence to the affidavit and apology cannot go together. “You made an allegation and a major newspaper even printed it. Now you are saying the memory was not correct. Are you now saying that the statement was wrong?” Athar Minallah inquired. Lawyer Rana Shamim said, “No, he did not say so.”

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that if not, then this court will clear itself. Forgiveness does not happen half-heartedly. If anyone influenced this court after 2018, they are accountable. Enough of this joke, this is Islamabad High Court.

Athar Minallah remarked, “In contempt of court case, the next party has to be made aware of what he has done. An unconditional pardon is not a matter of the ego of the court. You can see the entire previous record of this court in contempt cases.”

The court said that the court cannot ignore whoever happened to be the most senior judge at that time. All court can do is give Rana Shamim another chance.

In the contempt of court case against former Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, the court ordered Rana Shamim to submit his affidavit again and said that Rana Shamim should submit his affidavit by September 19.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday, September 19.