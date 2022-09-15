IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill

He was granted bail in the sedition case filed against him

Gill was arrested on August 9 at Bani Gala when he was on his way to meet PTI Chief Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case against him. He was arrested on August 9, 2022.

A hearing was conducted in the IHC that was led by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah today on the sedition case of PTI leader.

At the outset of the hearing, CJ Athar Minallah questioned Gill’s Lawyer, Salman Safdar, that whether the PTI leader uttered those words mentioned in the FIR demanding a justification for the statement involving armed forces in politics.

Lawyer Salman Safdar maintained before the court that Gill’s statements were extracted maliciously adding that Shahbaz named the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 9 times in his speech and he didn’t take the name of the establishment.

“It is not just a speech,” remarked CJ.

Shahbaz’s counsel argued that the names of the PML-N leadership were removed from the speech and the PTI leader didn’t involve the army in his statements.

“Gill’s statement didn’t create as much chaos as the plaintiff’s case did and his entire speech was about Strategic Media Cell,” Salman Safdar added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the conversation showed how far hatred has its roots.

Salman Safdar also argued that no one from the armed forces filed the case and no one else has the authority to file a case on behalf of the forces. “Armed forces are not the complainants in this case,” he added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah then questioned the prosecutor in the sedition case and asked him whether anyone from the armed forces made a complaint in this regard.

He also asked whether the armed forces are being affected by any such statement.

To which the prosecutor replied that the speech of Shahbaz Gill was shown on a news channel and the PTI leader incited several in his speech which is sufficient to prove the charges of sedition.

He also said that Shahbaz Gill’s statement was also not contradicted by him.

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides granted bail to the PTI leader who was arrested at Bani Gala last month.

