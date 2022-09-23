Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • IHC reserves judgment on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124-A of sedition
IHC reserves judgment on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124-A of sedition

IHC reserves judgment on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124-A of sedition

Articles
Advertisement
IHC reserves judgment on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124-A of sedition

IHC reserves judgment on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124-A of sedition

Advertisement
  • A bench headed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah heard the petition.
  • Shireen Mazari’s lawyer told the court that Section 124A is being used to suppress freedom of expression and this section is in conflict with the fundamental rights
  • Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that PTI is a part of parliament and it can legislate.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court(IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment while hearing the petition of PTI leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of the Sedition law of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court(IHC) Athar Minallah heard the petition. Petitioner PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before the court along with her lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi.

Shireen Mazari’s lawyer told the court that Section 124A is being used to suppress freedom of expression and this section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that even in the PTI government, cases of sedition have been registered and legislation is the power of the parliament. He said the petitioner should go to the parliament and the court will not interfere in the legislation as everyone should trust the parliament.

The Islamabad High Court has declared the sedition cases illegal.

Advertisement

Lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi said that you are cutting the branches of the tree but the root is there.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that PTI is a part of parliament and it can legislate. He remarked that petitioner Shireen Mazari is not an affected party, trust parliament, and make it strong as the court respects parliament and will not interfere. The court will issue appropriate order on the plea against sedition law.

 

Also Read

CJ Umar Ata Bandial advises PTI MNAs to return to parliament
CJ Umar Ata Bandial advises PTI MNAs to return to parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday advised the Members of the National...

 

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minalalh reserved the decision on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Advertisement

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan, China agree on high-quality CPEC development in 2023
Pakistan, China agree on high-quality CPEC development in 2023
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Jan 5
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Jan 5
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story