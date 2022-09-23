A bench headed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah heard the petition.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court(IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment while hearing the petition of PTI leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of the Sedition law of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court(IHC) Athar Minallah heard the petition. Petitioner PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before the court along with her lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi.

Shireen Mazari’s lawyer told the court that Section 124A is being used to suppress freedom of expression and this section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that even in the PTI government, cases of sedition have been registered and legislation is the power of the parliament. He said the petitioner should go to the parliament and the court will not interfere in the legislation as everyone should trust the parliament.

The Islamabad High Court has declared the sedition cases illegal.

Lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi said that you are cutting the branches of the tree but the root is there.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that PTI is a part of parliament and it can legislate. He remarked that petitioner Shireen Mazari is not an affected party, trust parliament, and make it strong as the court respects parliament and will not interfere. The court will issue appropriate order on the plea against sedition law.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minalalh reserved the decision on Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code.