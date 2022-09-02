IHC to resume hearing contempt hearing against former GB CJ Rana Shamim

Rana Shamim has been asked to submit the affidavit in court.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing in the contempt of court case against former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim.

The court has set the case for hearing on September 5. The court has resumed after the summer break as IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was on vacation.

The court has ordered Rana Shamim to submit the affidavit accusing former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar of influencing the case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

On January 20 this year, the IHC had indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim on contempt of court charges.

The court had deferred framing charges against the media personnel involved in the case including journalist Ansar Abbasi, editor-in-chief of a national daily, and its resident editor.

The high court had initiated proceedings against Shamim and the media personnel after an affidavit by the former GB judge was published accusing former chief justice Saqib Nisar of influencing the case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had warned that action will be taken if it came to light during the hearing that media personalities had done this deliberately.

In March, Rana Shamim filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court challenging his indictment in the affidavit case.

The former judge claimed that indicting solely is unconstitutional with taking action against those who published the affidavit accusing former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar of influencing the case against former premier Nawaz Sharif

Justice Rana Shamim requested the court to dismiss the case by declaring the indictment order null and void, adding that there was nothing on record to prove that he provided the affidavit.

Justice Shamim also made journalist Ansar Abbasi, the bureau chief and editor-in-chief of the said publication parties to the case

The former GB chief justice stated that the individuals who confessed to publishing the document were not indicted but he was, “despite clearly stating that he had not provided the affidavit for publishing to anyone”. The court gave Shamim the last chance to submit the affidavit and adjourned the hearing.

